BLACKPINK's Jennie: Top 10 vacay snaps
Lake Powell is an artificial reservoir on the Colorado River in Utah and Arizona in the United States of America. It is a major tourist destination
Lake Powell
Image: Jennie's Instagram
She was seen exploring the Antelope Canyon located in Arizona in the United States of America
Mysterious side of nature
Image: Jennie's Instagram
In between her Born Pink tour, Jennie took out some time to visit and explore Arizona known as the Grand Canyon state in the United States of America
Exploring Arizona
Image: Jennie's Instagram
During the US leg of the Born Pink Tour, Jennie was seen at the pop-up enjoying her time off with her friends. She took photos from the photobooth and explored the pop-up
BLACKPINK X VERDY pop-up
Image: Jennie's Instagram
This white on white look styled by her made her look like a goddess. Exploring the city that never sleeps, totally living up to that NYC gal moment
NYC Streets
Image: Jennie's Instagram
In Paris, the city of love
Image: Jennie's Instagram
On BLACKPINK tour but still can be touristy when your work is fun. She was seen enjoying the fireworks with a view of the astonishing Eiffel Tower
Jennie seen enjoying her time with her friends out having dinner and some shopping, adding something new to her collection
Image: Jennie's Instagram
Having fun
Jennie was seen unwinding as she gazed at the beautiful galaxy at a calm, serene place
Image: Jennie's Instagram
Star-gazing
Somewhere on Earth atop a cliff, Jennie can be seen basking in a golden hour moment. Seeing the sun set at the horizon and feeling peaceful with every breath, something one can wish for on their next vacay
Jennie having her golden hour moment
Image: Jennie's Instagram
Jennie was seen exploring the place full of koalas and marshmallows. She was seen getting excited about roasting a marshmallow. We love her, do you?
Exciting
Image: Jennie's Instagram