Heading 3

Ayushi Saxena

september 10, 2023

Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Jennie: Top 10 vacay snaps

Lake Powell is an artificial reservoir on the Colorado River in Utah and Arizona in the United States of America. It is a major tourist destination

 Lake Powell

Image: Jennie's Instagram

She was seen exploring the Antelope Canyon located in Arizona in the United States of America

Mysterious side of nature

Image: Jennie's Instagram

In between her Born Pink tour, Jennie took out some time to visit and explore Arizona known as the Grand Canyon state in the United States of America

Exploring Arizona

Image: Jennie's Instagram

During the US leg of the Born Pink Tour, Jennie was seen at the pop-up enjoying her time off with her friends. She took photos from the photobooth and explored the pop-up

BLACKPINK X VERDY pop-up

Image: Jennie's Instagram 

This white on white look styled by her made her look like a goddess. Exploring the city that never sleeps, totally living up to that NYC gal moment

NYC Streets

Image: Jennie's Instagram

In Paris, the city of love

Image: Jennie's Instagram

On BLACKPINK tour but still can be touristy when your work is fun.  She was seen enjoying the fireworks with a view of the astonishing Eiffel Tower

Jennie seen enjoying her time with her friends out having dinner and some shopping, adding something new to her collection

Image: Jennie's Instagram 

Having fun

Jennie was seen unwinding as she gazed at the beautiful galaxy at a calm, serene place

Image: Jennie's Instagram 

Star-gazing

Somewhere on Earth atop a cliff, Jennie can be seen basking in a golden hour moment. Seeing the sun set at the horizon and feeling peaceful with every breath, something one can wish for on their next vacay

Jennie having her golden hour moment

Image: Jennie's Instagram

Jennie was seen exploring the place full of koalas and marshmallows. She was seen getting excited about roasting a marshmallow. We love her, do you?

Exciting

Image: Jennie's Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here