BLACKPINK's Jennie’s 10 fashion tips
Jennie rocks a relaxed athleisure look with an all-black tracksuit paired with comfortable white chunky sneakers, staying on-trend and stylish all day.
Sneakers
Source: Jennie’s Instagram
Jennie from BLACKPINK always looks stylish in her cute beret. It's a great accessory for adding some pizzazz to your look and perfect for second hair days or staying warm.
Beret
Source: Jennie’s Instagram
Jennie embraces the popular baggy silhouette trend with ease in her off-duty looks, effortlessly combining style and comfort in her outfits.
Baggy silhouette
Source: Jennie’s Instagram
Jennie's impeccable style on Instagram often includes stunning pastel green ensembles that leave us green with envy.
Go, Green,
Source: Jennie’s Instagram
In Paris, Jennie confidently rocked a sultry look with a see-through long-sleeve top paired with a black Calvin Klein bra, exuding a relaxed summer vibe.
A see-through top
Source: Jennie’s Instagram
Jennie embraced the timeless charm of a classic LBD, perfectly matching it with black nails. To add a pop of color, she opted for a bold, red lip, elevating her look with a touch of elegance
Little Black Dress
Source: Jennie’s Instagram
Like Jennie, opt for a crossbody bag for convenience and practicality when going out, instead of a clutch, which is more suited for evening dates.
Sling bags
Source: Jennie’s Instagram
Upgrade your look with a cropped white cotton t-shirt paired with graphic-printed sweatpants for a comfortable yet statement-making ensemble.
Casual
Source: Jennie’s Instagram
Checks are versatile closet staples that can add a touch of spice to your ensemble without being too bold. Keep your overall outfit simple to let the statement print shine.
Girly touch
Source: Jennie’s Instagram
Jennie's rectangular figure is complemented by classic, high-waisted, straight-cut jeans, creating the illusion of longer legs and enhancing her signature model-off-duty look.
Perfect Fitted jeans
Source: Jennie’s Instagram