BLACKPINK's Jennie's fashion prowess
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Jennie knows how to enhance her fabulous figure.
Chic
Image: News1
Image: News1
Doll
She looks like a charming toy that has come to life.
Image: News1
We love a pop of color to an all black outfit!
Rosey
Image: News1
Her airport looks are always iconic, and you can see why.
Hidden
Image: News1
Honestly, this was such a power move by the BLACKPINK member.
Back to school
Image: News1
Be it the breeze or the things surrounding her, Jennie is the Queen!
Unbothered
Image: News1
Trendsetter
Bringing back forgotten viral touches has been a favourite from her.
She is flamboyant while performing!
On stage
Image: News1
Image: News1
And laid back off the stage.
Casual
Image: Getty Images
Her flaming red appearance is not lost on us.
Vibrant
