Heading 3

BLACKPINK's Jennie's fashion prowess

 Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Jennie knows how to enhance her fabulous figure.

Chic

Image: News1

Image: News1

Doll

She looks like a charming toy that has come to life.

Image: News1

We love a pop of color to an all black outfit!

Rosey

Image: News1

Her airport looks are always iconic, and you can see why.

Hidden

Image: News1

Honestly, this was such a power move by the BLACKPINK member.

Back to school

Image: News1

Be it the breeze or the things surrounding her, Jennie is the Queen!

Unbothered

Image: News1

Trendsetter

Bringing back forgotten viral touches has been a favourite from her.

She is flamboyant while performing!

On stage

Image: News1

Image: News1

And laid back off the stage.

Casual

Image: Getty Images

Her flaming red appearance is not lost on us.

Vibrant

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Artists BTS has collaborated with 

Click Here