Ayushi Saxena

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 09, 2023

BLACKPINK's Jennie's You & Me top moments

BLACKPINK's Jennie released her much-awaited single You & Me on October 6 accompanied with a dance performance video 

Image: YG Entertainment 

About BLACKPINK Jennie's You & Me

BLACKPINK's Jennie debuted as a soloist in 2018 by releasing her first single SOLO along with an official music video. It was the most streamed song in 2021

Image: YG Entertainment 

About BLACKPINK Jennie's solo career 

BLACKPINK's Jennie released dance performance video for You & Me. It surpassed 1 million views on its release day and was the No.1 trending video on YouTube

Image: YG Entertainment 

Dance performance video for You & Me

BLACKPINK's Jennie collaborated with Japanese illustrator Naoko Takeuchi, the creator of Sailor Moon, a Japanese manga series for the art cover of You & Me

Image: YG Entertainment 

Art cover for You & Me

You & Me saw the highest debut on the U.S. iTunes chart at No.37 surpassing SOLO's record at No.68. It went No.1 on the worldwide iTunes chart including India

Image: YG Entertainment 

You & Me on iTunes chart

You & Me entered Top 10 at Japan's iTunes at No.9, entered Top 10 of MelOn Top100 at No.7 and debuted at No.17 on MelOn's 24 hits surpassing 500,000 streams

Image: YG Entertainment

You & Me on other music charts

You & Me (Coachella version) made its Spotify global chart debut at No.18 with 4,660,153 streams and became the first song by BLACKPINK's Jennie to enter Top 50

Image: YG Entertainment

You & Me on Spotify charT

You & Me led BLACKPINK's Jennie to enter the list of Spotify’s Top Global Artists at No.134. She became the most-followed K-pop act on Spotify with 73,558 new followers in 24 hours 

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK Jennie's debut on Spotify 

The original version of You & Me was performed by BLACKPINK's Jennie at the Born Pink World Tour kick-off in Seoul, South Korea 

Image: YG Entertainment

First glimpse of You & Me

BLACKPINK's Jennie performed the Coachella version of You & Me at the group's appearance at the Coachella Music Festival in the United States 

Image: YG Entertainment

Second glimpse of You & Me

