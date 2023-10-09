Heading 3
Ayushi Saxena
Entertainment
OCTOBER 09, 2023
BLACKPINK's Jennie's You & Me top moments
BLACKPINK's Jennie released her much-awaited single You & Me on October 6 accompanied with a dance performance video
About BLACKPINK Jennie's You & Me
BLACKPINK's Jennie debuted as a soloist in 2018 by releasing her first single SOLO along with an official music video. It was the most streamed song in 2021
About BLACKPINK Jennie's solo career
BLACKPINK's Jennie released dance performance video for You & Me. It surpassed 1 million views on its release day and was the No.1 trending video on YouTube
Dance performance video for You & Me
BLACKPINK's Jennie collaborated with Japanese illustrator Naoko Takeuchi, the creator of Sailor Moon, a Japanese manga series for the art cover of You & Me
Art cover for You & Me
You & Me saw the highest debut on the U.S. iTunes chart at No.37 surpassing SOLO's record at No.68. It went No.1 on the worldwide iTunes chart including India
You & Me on iTunes chart
You & Me entered Top 10 at Japan's iTunes at No.9, entered Top 10 of MelOn Top100 at No.7 and debuted at No.17 on MelOn's 24 hits surpassing 500,000 streams
You & Me on other music charts
You & Me (Coachella version) made its Spotify global chart debut at No.18 with 4,660,153 streams and became the first song by BLACKPINK's Jennie to enter Top 50
You & Me on Spotify charT
You & Me led BLACKPINK's Jennie to enter the list of Spotify’s Top Global Artists at No.134. She became the most-followed K-pop act on Spotify with 73,558 new followers in 24 hours
BLACKPINK Jennie's debut on Spotify
The original version of You & Me was performed by BLACKPINK's Jennie at the Born Pink World Tour kick-off in Seoul, South Korea
First glimpse of You & Me
BLACKPINK's Jennie performed the Coachella version of You & Me at the group's appearance at the Coachella Music Festival in the United States
Second glimpse of You & Me
