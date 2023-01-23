Heading 3

BLACKPINK's Jisoo: Best 2022 selfies

Vedangi Joshi

jan 22, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram

B&W Lover 

The glasses look so big on her baby-like face 

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo flaunting her unmatched beauty

Straight Hair, Don’t Care

Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram

Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram

This beauty needs no makeup to impress us

One with the Pretty Sky 

Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram

Stars twinkling in her eyes, she takes our breath away

Mirror Selfie 

Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram

She’s glowing thanks to the love of her fans

Going Glam 

Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram

Sweet & Simple 

She manages to look flawless even in laid back outfits

Say hi to our favourite bunny!

Stickers 

Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram

Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram

Glowing 

How can one be so beautiful?

Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram

Her braided hair is so adorable 

Feeling Cute 

