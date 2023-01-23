Heading 3
BLACKPINK's Jisoo: Best 2022 selfies
Vedangi Joshi
jan 22, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram
B&W Lover
The glasses look so big on her baby-like face
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo flaunting her unmatched beauty
Straight Hair, Don’t Care
Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram
Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram
This beauty needs no makeup to impress us
One with the Pretty Sky
Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram
Stars twinkling in her eyes, she takes our breath away
Mirror Selfie
Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram
She’s glowing thanks to the love of her fans
Going Glam
Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram
Sweet & Simple
She manages to look flawless even in laid back outfits
Say hi to our favourite bunny!
Stickers
Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram
Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram
Glowing
How can one be so beautiful?
Image Credit: Jisoo's Instagram
Her braided hair is so adorable
Feeling Cute
