BLACKPINK’s Jisoo debut film cameo details
Since debuting, BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo has always managed to set the hearts of netizens on fire with her beautiful visuals and unreal aura
Jisoo recently flexed her acting skills once again after making a surprising cameo as a fairy in the upcoming movie Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman
The upcoming movie is scheduled to be released on September 27
During a recent press conference, Park Chan Wook talked about the new film Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman
He is the director behind some of the most-loved projects, including Decision to Leave and The Handmaiden
Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman is based on the hit Naver webtoon
This mystery thriller film depicts the story of a fake exorcist who cannot see ghosts but has the ability to solve the case with a ghost-like insight
In 2021, Jisoo made her leading role debut in the JTBC historical romance drama Snowdrop, playing Eun Yeong-ro
Outside of her music career, she made her acting debut with a cameo role in the 2015 series The Producers
She also won the Best Actress Award at the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards
