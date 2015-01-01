BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie's acting careers
Jisoo made a cameo appearance in the drama in 2015 alongside 2NE1's Sandara Park and Winner’s Kang Seung Yoon
The Producers in 2015
Image: KBS
She played the role of Sae Narae, Sa Ya's love interest in the show. She made her appearance in episode 7 of the show
Arthdal Chronicles in 2019
Image: tvN
Jisoo played the role of Eun Young Ro, a college student who fijds Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) covered in blood. She hides him from the government in her dorm but it appears he is not who she thinks he is
Snowdrop in 2021
Image: JTBC
Jisoo has been offered a lead role alongside Park Jeong Min for this drama about a zombie outbreak. Her agency said she is currently reviewing the offer
Influenza
Image: Jisoo Instagram
Jisoo won the Seoul International Drama Award for Outstanding Korean Actress for Snowdrop
Jisoo's achievements
Image: Jisoo’s Instagram
BLACKPINK's Jennie made her acting debut under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane. She was cast in the HBO series The Idol
THE IDOL in 2023
Image: HBO
Jennie played Dyanne, a backup dancer to pop star Jocelyn. She received praise for a widely circulated clip from the series.
Image: HBO’s Instagram
Dyanne
The song was first teased at the launch of Jennie’s Calvin Klein capsule collection and is a collaboration between The Weeknd, Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp
Image: HBO’s Instagram
One of the Girls, the OST
After Season 1 concluded by airing only five episodes, HBO announced the controversial show would not be renewed for a season 2
Cancellation of THE IDOL
Image: HBO’s Instagram
The group will be holding a finale concert on September 16-17 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. This will mark the end of their 11-month-long tour
BORN PINK World Tour finale in Seoul
Image: YG Entertainment