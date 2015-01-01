Heading 3

Ayushi Saxena

september 02, 2023

Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie's acting careers

Jisoo made a cameo appearance in the drama in 2015 alongside 2NE1's Sandara Park and Winner’s Kang Seung Yoon

The Producers in 2015

Image: KBS

She played the role of Sae Narae, Sa Ya's love interest in the show. She made her appearance in episode 7 of the show

Arthdal Chronicles in 2019

Image: tvN

Jisoo played the role of Eun Young Ro, a college student who fijds Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) covered in blood. She hides him from the government in her dorm but it appears he is not who she thinks he is

Snowdrop in 2021

Image: JTBC

Jisoo has been offered a lead role alongside Park Jeong Min for this drama about a zombie outbreak. Her agency said she is currently reviewing the offer 

 Influenza 

Image: Jisoo Instagram 

Jisoo won the Seoul International Drama Award for Outstanding Korean Actress for Snowdrop 

 Jisoo's achievements 

Image: Jisoo’s Instagram 

BLACKPINK's Jennie made her acting debut under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane. She was cast in the HBO series The Idol 

THE IDOL in 2023

Image: HBO

Jennie played Dyanne, a backup dancer to pop star Jocelyn. She received praise for a widely circulated clip from the series.

Image: HBO’s Instagram

Dyanne 

The song was first teased at the launch of Jennie’s Calvin Klein capsule collection and is a collaboration between The Weeknd, Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp

Image: HBO’s Instagram

 One of the Girls, the OST 

After Season 1 concluded by airing only five episodes, HBO announced the controversial show would not be renewed for a season 2 

Cancellation of THE IDOL

Image: HBO’s Instagram

The group will be holding a finale concert on September 16-17 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. This will mark the end of their 11-month-long tour

BORN PINK World Tour finale in Seoul

Image: YG Entertainment 

