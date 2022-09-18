Heading 3

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fashion class

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

The eldest of the group, Jisoo comes with the star-like aura

Jisoo

Image: News1

If anything, her style has always had a trend-setting nature

Trend-setter

Image: News1

The way she carries herself and poses for the camera, it has to be classified as art!

Diva

Image: News1

Her presence while performing is on another level

On stage

Image: News1

She has the fans and media hoodwinked with her lovable behavior

Kind

Image: News1

Posture

She carries a fabulous poise while conducting herself

Image: News1

She seems to be runway-ready, always

Walk

Image: News1

Even caught between moments, Jisoo has her eyes set!

Charming

Image: News1

Even in her mid-twenties, she can rock a high school uniform just as well

In style

Image: News1

Hair flying, she seems to be ready for a shot at all moments

Flair

