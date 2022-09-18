Heading 3
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fashion class
Image: News1
The eldest of the group, Jisoo comes with the star-like aura
Jisoo
Image: News1
If anything, her style has always had a trend-setting nature
Trend-setter
Image: News1
The way she carries herself and poses for the camera, it has to be classified as art!
Diva
Image: News1
Her presence while performing is on another level
On stage
Image: News1
She has the fans and media hoodwinked with her lovable behavior
Kind
Image: News1
Posture
She carries a fabulous poise while conducting herself
Image: News1
She seems to be runway-ready, always
Walk
Image: News1
Even caught between moments, Jisoo has her eyes set!
Charming
Image: News1
Even in her mid-twenties, she can rock a high school uniform just as well
In style
Image: News1
Hair flying, she seems to be ready for a shot at all moments
Flair
