BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fashion moments
Jisoo rocked a casual chic vibe with a brown and black faux fur coat, white top, blue jeans, and a sleek black bag. Her style game is on point!
Jisoo’s casual fur look
Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo nailed a Matrix-inspired vibe with a leather trench coat over a black turtle-neck top, cream wide-legged pants, and chunky black boots for a chic and edgy look
Jisoo's winter grunge look with trench coat
Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo dazzled in a shimmery black top layered with silvery bead threads, paired with black shorts and a tied finish for a stylish and trendy ensemble
Shimmery black ensemble
Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo slayed in a black and pink co-ord set, resonating with BLACKPINK's name. The cute pink top with a flower bow contrasted stylishly with the black corset, and a frilly layered pink skirt
Jisoo's black-pink Pinkchella outfit
Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo owned an all-black ensemble, featuring a stylish black leather jacket, crop top, bag, faded jeans, and belt. Adding a cute touch, she completed the look with a beret
Stylish complete black streetwear
Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo donned a stunning pink ensemble, featuring a cross-necked corset-style top adorned with silver shimmer. She paired it with a matching skirt, creating a fabulous and sparkly pink look
Dazzly two-piece coachella look
Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo looked stunning in a red and black dress with a charming emerald piece at the center, creating a balanced and fun look
Jisoo’s red and black mini-dress
Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo sparkled in an all-silver two-piece ensemble during a BORN PINK tour appearance, consisting of a cute top and a matching mini skirt that perfectly complemented her stunning visuals
Jisoo’s silvery two-piece
Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo rocked a stylish corset dress look by pairing a white corset top with a sleek pink bottom. The slit neck with a flowery design, coupled with long pink boots, completed the perfect ensemble
Cute white-pink corset dress
Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram
In Paris, Jisoo wore a tie-dye blue outfit featuring pastel colors in a charming long-sleeve top and a matching straight skirt
Jisoo's tie-dye Paris two-piece
Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram