BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s Inspirational Quotes
“I only say my opinion once and I stop talking about that issue because people learn by making their own mistakes. If you keep saying negative things, you’ll end up hurting yourself and the person”
Learn From Mistakes
Self Love
“Love yourself first. However, if you do something for others, it can turn out that it is also for you”
"I love you. I may not always be able to be perfect, but I always and unchangingly love Blink’s happiness the most”
Accept Your Flaws
“No matter how fast time flies, I will make sure not to miss the value of things”
Value Everything and Everyone
“Life is what we can’t expect, we can’t just live with probability.”
Expect The Unexpected
"It’s in my personality to not feel down when someone gets angry at me, or when I get criticised. It will be okay as long as I try harder, right?”
Main Character Energy
“Your own life, don’t be swayed by other things and lose important things. Focus on yourself.”
Own Your Life
"I just want us to do it, form a team, four of us and stay together for good, now we can not be separated.”
Teamwork Makes Dreamwork
“Don’t rely on what others tell you to do, have a firm grasp and do something you like according to your own initiative.”
Trust Yourself
“The people who dislike me will dislike me, the people who like me will like me, and the people who support me will support me. Regardless of the amount and depth, there are people who support me which makes it fine. If I’m being supported by one person, it’s good.”
Grateful Forever
