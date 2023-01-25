Heading 3

BLACKPINK's Lisa: Best 2022 selfies

Vedangi Joshi

jan 25, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: Lisa's Instagram 

Pouty 

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s kisses for her fans

She can manage her stylish look even in a beanie and an oversized sweatshirt

Basic

Image Credit: Lisa's Instagram

Comforting male K-pop idols

Best Happy Ending K-dramas

Image Credit: Lisa's Instagram

Princess Lisa in her pink wonderland

Pretty

Image Credit: Lisa's Instagram

Her beautiful breathtaking eyes are making us fall for her

Gorgeous 

Image Credit: Lisa's Instagram

She looks fashionable and elegant in this one

Fashionista

Image Credit: Lisa's Instagram

Fairy 

She does not need a lot of makeup for looking incredible

We just can’t stop admiring her cuteness

Rosey 

Image Credit: Lisa's Instagram

Image Credit: Lisa's Instagram

Peace 

Giving us the doll-like vibes in that pink dress

Image Credit: Lisa's Instagram

The true example of angelic beauty

Chic

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here