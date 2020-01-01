BLACKPINK’s Lisa-Frédéric Arnault dating rumor
Frédéric Arnault, is a French businessman and heir who has been serving as the CEO of TAG Heuer since 2020
Image Credits- Frédéric Arnault’s Instagram
Who is Frédéric Arnault
As both are associated with the same brands, they were spotted at multiple brand related parties together sparking rumors
Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram
Lisa and Frédéric’s rumors’ starting point
The relationship took on a more casual tone as Frederic supported Lisa at Coachella 2023, where BLACKPINK was headlining.
Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram
Coachella interaction
According to a post on an online fan community, Lisa was spotted enjoying lunch with her friends at a restaurant in Paris along with Frédéric Arnault
Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram
Paris date
The young CEO was seen at BLACKPINK's BORN PINK concert in LA, fueling further speculation and rumors
Image Credits- Frédéric Arnault’s Instagram
Frédéric Arnault attends BLACKPINK’s show
Lisa's vacation posts in Greece made fans speculated about double dates as Geraldine Guyot, sister-in-law of Frédéric Arnault, shared her Greek vacation pictures with spouse Alexandre Arnault
Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram
Lisa reported to be spotted in Greece
Rumors circulated that Lisa and Frédéric Arnault were seen boating on the Chao Phraya River, with Lisa's parents accompanying them
Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram
Lisa, her parents reportedly spotted with Frédéric
Local media reported that Lisa flew to France on a private plane with Frédéric Arnault and was in the country during his birthday on the 7th
Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram
Lisa reportedly took private jet to meet Frédéric
Lisa was spotted at a UEFA Champions League match, and intriguingly, Frédéric Arnault was also present a few rows behind her
Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram
Spotted at football match together
Neither Frédéric Arnault nor Lisa have confirmed or denied these rumors
Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram
Nothing confirmed from both sides