Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBER 3, 2023

Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Lisa-Frédéric Arnault dating rumor

Frédéric Arnault, is a French businessman and heir who has been serving as the CEO of TAG Heuer since 2020

Image Credits- Frédéric Arnault’s Instagram

Who is Frédéric Arnault

As both are associated with the same brands, they were spotted at multiple brand related parties together sparking rumors

Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram

Lisa and  Frédéric’s rumors’ starting point

The relationship took on a more casual tone as Frederic supported Lisa at Coachella 2023, where BLACKPINK was headlining.

Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram

Coachella interaction

According to a post on an online fan community, Lisa was spotted enjoying lunch with her friends at a restaurant in Paris along with Frédéric Arnault

Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram

Paris date

The young CEO was seen at BLACKPINK's BORN PINK concert in LA, fueling further speculation and rumors

Image Credits- Frédéric Arnault’s Instagram

Frédéric Arnault attends BLACKPINK’s show

Lisa's vacation posts in Greece made fans speculated about double dates as Geraldine Guyot, sister-in-law of Frédéric Arnault, shared her Greek vacation pictures with spouse Alexandre Arnault

Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram

Lisa reported to be spotted in Greece

Rumors circulated that Lisa and Frédéric Arnault were seen boating on the Chao Phraya River, with Lisa's parents accompanying them

Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram

Lisa, her parents reportedly spotted with Frédéric 

Local media reported that Lisa flew to France on a private plane with Frédéric Arnault and was in the country during his birthday on the 7th

Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram

Lisa reportedly took private jet to meet Frédéric 

Lisa was spotted at a UEFA Champions League match, and intriguingly, Frédéric Arnault was also present a few rows behind her

Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram

Spotted at football match together

Neither Frédéric Arnault nor Lisa have confirmed or denied these rumors

Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram

Nothing confirmed from both sides

