BLACKPINK's Lisa's Fitness Routine

Sugandha Srivastava

April 15, 2023

Entertainment

The all-female K-pop group BLACKPINK, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, has gained a massive following both in South Korea and internationally due to their music

Members of BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK’s eclectic dance moves and well-sculpted bodies have left everyone guessing about the secret behind their workout regimen

BLACKPINK’s Workout Regimen

Lalisa Manobal also known as Lisa has shared snippets of her workouts on Instagram and her exercises are surprisingly uncomplicated and easy to follow

Lalisa Manobal

Here’s everything you need to know from Lisa to stay toned and in shape

A Glimpse Into Her Workout Regimen

Lisa is known not just for her music video performances, but also for her commitment to maintaining her fitness and well-being, which has earned her admiration from fans

Fit and Fabulous

Dancing is a form of exercise that engages various muscles throughout the body simultaneously during movement, making it a full-body workout. It also promotes balance and coordination

Dance With The Girls

Swimming is widely regarded as an excellent cardiovascular exercise because it elevates heart rate and places minimal stress on the body

Swimming Serenity

Your ability to move around and stretch should not be hindered by your choice of clothing for the gym

Prioritize Comfort

While travelling, Lisa believes it can be beneficial to try different types of exercise that allow you to discover and explore the surrounding environment

Out-of-the-box exercise

Water sports like canoeing, kayaking and surfing are perfect workouts to inculcate hand-eye coordination and balance

Water Sports Workout

