The all-female K-pop group BLACKPINK, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, has gained a massive following both in South Korea and internationally due to their music
BLACKPINK’s eclectic dance moves and well-sculpted bodies have left everyone guessing about the secret behind their workout regimen
Lalisa Manobal also known as Lisa has shared snippets of her workouts on Instagram and her exercises are surprisingly uncomplicated and easy to follow
Here’s everything you need to know from Lisa to stay toned and in shape
Lisa is known not just for her music video performances, but also for her commitment to maintaining her fitness and well-being, which has earned her admiration from fans
Dancing is a form of exercise that engages various muscles throughout the body simultaneously during movement, making it a full-body workout. It also promotes balance and coordination
Swimming is widely regarded as an excellent cardiovascular exercise because it elevates heart rate and places minimal stress on the body
Your ability to move around and stretch should not be hindered by your choice of clothing for the gym
While travelling, Lisa believes it can be beneficial to try different types of exercise that allow you to discover and explore the surrounding environment
Water sports like canoeing, kayaking and surfing are perfect workouts to inculcate hand-eye coordination and balance
