BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo at PFW 2023
BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo were two of the most anticipated guests at Paris Fashion Week 2024, and they didn't disappoint. Both stars turned heads with their stunning looks and edgy style
Image: Blackpink’s official Instagram
BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo at PFW 2024
Rosé attended Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2024 show in a tartan plaid blouse and black dress pants. She completed the look with black slingback heels, sheer tights, chunky earrings, and natural makeup
Image: Getty Images
Rosé at Saint Laurent show
Jisoo attended Dior's Spring/Summer 2024 show in a grunge-inspired vest dress with dramatic lapels and a waist-hugging silhouette. She paired the dress with knee-high suede boots and a patent Lady D-Joy bag
Image: Getty Images
Jisoo at Dior show
Tartan plaid blouse from Saint Laurent's 2023 collection black dress pants with an accent belt black slingback heels Sheer tights Chunky earrings in shades of black and gold blonde hair side parted with an effortless braid
Image: Rose’s Instagram
Rosé's outfit details
Black vest dress with dramatic lapels and a waist-hugging silhouette
Knee-high suede boots
Patent Lady D-Joy bag
Image: Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo's outfit details
Rosé's style is often described as elegant and refined, with a touch of edge. She loves to mix and match different pieces to create unique and eye-catching looks
Image: Rose’s Instagram
Rosé's style
Jisoo's style is versatile and can range from feminine and girly to edgy and cool. She loves to experiment with different trends and looks, but she always puts her own unique spin on them
Image: Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo's style
Rosé and Jisoo are two of the world's most popular and influential fashion icons. Their fans adore their sense of style and are always eager to see what they'll wear next
Image: Rose’s Instagram
Rosé and Jisoo's fashion influence
Rosé and Jisoo's attendance at PFW 2024 was a significant cultural moment. It showed that K-pop stars are now at the forefront of the global fashion scene
Image: Jisoo’s Instagram
A cultural moment
Click Here
Image: Rose’s Instagram
Rosé and Jisoo are two of their generation's most exciting fashion icons. They are constantly pushing the boundaries of style and inspiring their fans to express themselves through fashion
Rosé and Jisoo: Fashion icons of the future