Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 29 2023

Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo at PFW 2023

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo were two of the most anticipated guests at Paris Fashion Week 2024, and they didn't disappoint. Both stars turned heads with their stunning looks and edgy style

Image: Blackpink’s official Instagram

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo at PFW 2024

Rosé attended Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2024  show in a tartan plaid blouse and black dress pants. She completed the look with black slingback heels, sheer tights, chunky earrings, and natural makeup

Image: Getty Images 

Rosé at Saint Laurent show

Jisoo attended Dior's Spring/Summer 2024 show in a grunge-inspired vest dress with dramatic lapels and a waist-hugging silhouette. She paired the dress with knee-high suede boots and a patent Lady D-Joy bag

Image: Getty Images 

Jisoo at Dior show 

Tartan plaid blouse from Saint Laurent's 2023 collection black dress pants with an accent belt black slingback heels Sheer tights Chunky earrings in shades of black and gold blonde hair side parted with an effortless braid

Image: Rose’s Instagram

Rosé's outfit details

Black vest dress with dramatic lapels and a waist-hugging silhouette
Knee-high suede boots
Patent Lady D-Joy bag

Image:  Jisoo’s Instagram

Jisoo's outfit details

Rosé's style is often described as elegant and refined, with a touch of edge. She loves to mix and match different pieces to create unique and eye-catching looks

Image: Rose’s Instagram

Rosé's style

Jisoo's style is versatile and can range from feminine and girly to edgy and cool. She loves to experiment with different trends and looks, but she always puts her own unique spin on them

Image: Jisoo’s Instagram

Jisoo's style

Rosé and Jisoo are two of the world's most popular and influential fashion icons. Their fans adore their sense of style and are always eager to see what they'll wear next

Image: Rose’s Instagram

Rosé and Jisoo's fashion influence

Rosé and Jisoo's attendance at PFW 2024 was a significant cultural moment. It showed that K-pop stars are now at the forefront of the global fashion scene

Image: Jisoo’s Instagram

A cultural moment

Image: Rose’s Instagram

Rosé and Jisoo are two of their generation's most exciting fashion icons. They are constantly pushing the boundaries of style and inspiring their fans to express themselves through fashion

Rosé and Jisoo: Fashion icons of the future

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here