Heading 3

BLACKPINK's Rosé: Best 2022 selfies

Vedangi Joshi

jan 21, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: Rosé's Instagram

Pretty 

She looks like a princess taking a mirror selfie

She looks like a pink doll with glittering eyes 

Sunkissed 

Image Credit: Rosé's Instagram

2023 Seoul Music Awards: Best dressed

Male K-pop idols turning 23 in 2023 ( Part - 2 ) 

Image Credit: Rosé's Instagram

She looks pretty no matter the time or place

Natural beauty 

Image Credit: News1

Making casual look fashionable is her style

 Casual 

Image Credit: Rosé's Instagram

The blonde princess in a shining dress

Cutie 

Image Credit: Rosé's Instagram

Sweetheart 

The dream date that everyone wants

She looks gorgeous in a basic white top and wide-legged jeans

 Denim Love 

Image Credit: Rosé's Instagram

Image Credit: Rosé's Instagram

Skirt and top

Managing to look fabulous even in simple fits

Image Credit: Rosé's Instagram

This elegant beauty is melting our hearts

Turtleneck

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here