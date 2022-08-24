Heading 3
Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds: Love quotes
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 25, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively once spoke about Ryan being her best friend and said, "The best part is when we turn off our phones and just talk and hang out."
Best Friend
Image: Getty Images
Ryan spoke about one quality that he appreciates the most in his wife Blake and said, " She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy."
Favourite Quality
Image: Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds had the best compliment to offer when it comes to commenting on Blake's fashion choices as he said, "She's the Beyonce of red carpets."
Fashion Queen
Image: Getty Images
Ryan thanked his wife Blake during his Hollywood walk of fame star speech and said, "You've made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun-uncle potential."
Parenthood
Image: Getty Images
Blake spoke about the foundation of her relationship with Ryan being their great friendship and said, "I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life."
Forever
Image: Getty Images
Ryan spoke about falling deeply in love with Blake even more after their first baby and said, "I fell more in love with my wife than I'd ever been in my entire life."
Love Confession
Image: Getty Images
Blake in an interview spoke about being lucky to have found someone like Ryan who has a good taste in everything and said, "We influence each other in different ways."
Lucky
Image: Getty Images
Ryan had the funniest thing to say during an awards speech when he said, "I want to thank my wife, Blake. Everything I do is to make her laugh, especially the sex."
Make Her Laugh
Image: Getty Images
Recalling the first date that Ryan and Blake met on when they were out with separate people, he said, "We were just like fireworks coming across."
Fireworks
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively opened up about the importance of having a family and said, "We have very unique jobs for a living, but we all are a part of someone's family. It's a nice thing."
Family
