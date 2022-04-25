Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 26, 2022
Heading 3
Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds: Romance Rewind
First date
Image: Getty Images
The couple happened to be on dates with other people. Ryan recalled the awkward evening, later on, telling Entertainment Weekly, "we were just like fireworks coming across."
On September 9, 2012, Blake and Ryan secretly wed. They wed at a former plantation with a history of slavery, and later apologized for holding their wedding at the venue
Image: Getty Images
Secret Wedding
These two own the red carpet, as they did at the 2017 Met Gala
Match Made In Heaven
Image: Getty Images
Two months after announcing their pregnancy, Blake and Ryan welcomed their daughter, James
Image: Getty Images
First Baby
Image: Getty Images
In October, they welcomed their second child, another daughter, into the world. Like her older sister, the baby's birthdate is still unknown
Inez Reynolds is born
Image- Getty Images
When it was time for Ryan Reynolds to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Blake Lively made sure their two kids were in attendance
Walking the Walk
Image: Getty Images
Blake let her body do the talking when it came to announcing her third pregnancy. She debuted her growing baby bump at the premiere of Ryan's film Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Third baby bump debut
Image: Ryan Reynolds Instagram
The world learns Lively gave birth to the couple’s third child, but it reportedly happened two months prior and they kept it a secret from the public
Third daughter
Image: Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively prefer to show their affection in a much more relatable way: by trolling the heck out of each other on social media
Trolling each other
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are going to take the reins on fashion’s biggest night! The couple will serve as co-chairs of the 2022 Met Gala
Met Gala Co-Chairs
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard New details