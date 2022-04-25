Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 26, 2022

Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds: Romance Rewind

First date

Image: Getty Images

The couple happened to be on dates with other people. Ryan recalled the awkward evening, later on, telling Entertainment Weekly, "we were just like fireworks coming across."

On September 9, 2012, Blake and Ryan secretly wed. They wed at a former plantation with a history of slavery, and later apologized for holding their wedding at the venue

Image: Getty Images

Secret Wedding

​​These two own the red carpet, as they did at the 2017 Met Gala

Match Made In Heaven

Image: Getty Images

Two months after announcing their pregnancy, Blake and Ryan welcomed their daughter, James

Image: Getty Images

First Baby

Image: Getty Images

In October, they welcomed their second child, another daughter, into the world. Like her older sister, the baby's birthdate is still unknown

Inez Reynolds is born

Image- Getty Images

When it was time for Ryan Reynolds to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Blake Lively made sure their two kids were in attendance

Walking the Walk

Image: Getty Images

Blake let her body do the talking when it came to announcing her third pregnancy. She debuted her growing baby bump at the premiere of Ryan's film Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Third baby bump debut

Image: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

The world learns Lively gave birth to the couple’s third child, but it reportedly happened two months prior and they kept it a secret from the public

Third daughter

Image: Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively prefer to show their affection in a much more relatable way: by trolling the heck out of each other on social media

Trolling each other

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are going to take the reins on fashion’s biggest night! The couple will serve as co-chairs of the 2022 Met Gala

Met Gala Co-Chairs

