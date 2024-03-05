Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
March 05, 2024
Blockbuster Hits Of Shreya Ghoshal
This Massy Bollywood song was an instant rage, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Ajay Atul
“Chikni Chameli”, Agneepath (2013)
This soulful track is hummed even after 19 years of its release
“Agar Tum Miljao”, Zeher (2005)
With lyrics written by Gulzar and tunes composed by A.R.Rehman, this song was made by music maestros, featuring Aishwarya Rai
“Barso Re”, Guru (2007)
This mesmerizing romantic ballad was sung by the talented duo, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal
“Piyu Bole”, Parineeta (2005)
A spiritual bliss, this song featured the amazing voices of Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shreya Ghoshal
“Noor-E-Khuda”, My Name Is Khan (2010)
This beautiful track was sung by Shreya and Tochi Raina, composed by Sachin-Jigar
“Saibo”, Shor In The City (2011)
Featured on Deepika Padukone, this melodious song is still celebrated as Shreya’s top creations
“Deewani Mastani”, Bajirao Mastani (2015)
This enchanting song was sung by Shaan alongside Shreya Ghoshal in the 2003 released film
“Jadoo Hai Nasha Hai”, (Jism 2003)
This Grand song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam
“Ghar More Pardesiya”, Kalank (2019)
“Tum Kya Mile”, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (2023)
A romantic anthem, this beautiful song was sung by Shreya and Arijit Singh
