The late veteran star Krishna was a part of the ensemble cast of the 1972 family drama Pandanti Kapuram which was directed by Lakshmi Deepak
Pandanti Kapuram
He also went on to star in the 1969 Tollywood drama Gudachari 116, made under the direction of filmmaker M. Mallikharjuna Rao
Gudachari 116
Krishna's 100th film was the 1974 drama Alluri Seetarama Raju. The movie is based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju
Alluri Seetarama Raju
The Telugu film 1986 Simhasanam turned out to be a massive box office success and even broke several records in the Telugu film industry
Simhasanam
The 1973 drama Neramu Siksha starring Krishna was a big hit at the ticket counters, directed by filmmaker K. Viswanath
Neramu Siksha
The actor delivered another blockbuster with the 1973 movie Devudu Chesina Manushulu. The film was also remade in Hindi with the name Takkar
Devudu Chesina Manushulu
The late actor is also credited with Mosagallaku Mosagadu, the first Telugu Cowboy film, and the first Telugu movie to be dubbed into English
Mosagallaku Mosagadu
Krishna was a part of the 1994 action comedy-drama Number One, helmed by S.V. Krishna Reddy in association with Ranga Rao Kurra
Number One
Krishna played a negative role in the 1967 movie Private Master helmed by director Kalatapasvi K. Vishwanath
Private Master
The late superstar also shared screen space with Rajinikanth and Chandramohan in Vijaya Nirmala's directorial Ram Robert Rahim
Ram Robert Rahim
