Blockbusters of late superstar Krishna

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 16, 2022

The late veteran star Krishna was a part of the ensemble cast of the 1972 family drama Pandanti Kapuram which was directed by Lakshmi Deepak

Pandanti Kapuram

He also went on to star in the 1969 Tollywood drama Gudachari 116, made under the direction of filmmaker M. Mallikharjuna Rao

Gudachari 116

Krishna's 100th film was the 1974 drama Alluri Seetarama Raju. The movie is based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju

Alluri Seetarama Raju

The Telugu film 1986 Simhasanam turned out to be a massive box office success and even broke several records in the Telugu film industry

Simhasanam

The 1973 drama Neramu Siksha starring Krishna was a big hit at the ticket counters, directed by filmmaker K. Viswanath

Neramu Siksha

The actor delivered another blockbuster with the 1973 movie Devudu Chesina Manushulu. The film was also remade in Hindi with the name Takkar

Devudu Chesina Manushulu

The late actor is also credited with Mosagallaku Mosagadu, the first Telugu Cowboy film, and the first Telugu movie to be dubbed into English

Mosagallaku Mosagadu

Krishna was a part of the 1994 action comedy-drama Number One, helmed by S.V. Krishna Reddy in association with Ranga Rao Kurra

Number One

Krishna played a negative role in the 1967 movie Private Master helmed by director Kalatapasvi K. Vishwanath

Private Master

The late superstar also shared screen space with Rajinikanth and Chandramohan in Vijaya Nirmala's directorial Ram Robert Rahim

Ram Robert Rahim

