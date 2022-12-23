Heading 3
BTS' viral songs
Be it any variety show reference or the signature 3:33 dance, this song has had its top moments.
Fire
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter
Now every time someone says smooth, we continue the lyrics to this BTS song.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The popular dance challenge has seen fame across the world.
Run BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The popular release from 2016 has been a fan favourite for years now.
Blood Sweat & Tears
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
It became the first BTS song to be Grammy-nominated.
Dynamite
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The collaboration track with Halsey opened new doors for the South Korean septet.
Boy With Luv
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Life Goes On
Meant to be BTS’ last group release before they enlist in the military, it was a special song.
The track was popularised on its concept of a world after the pandemic.
Permission To Dance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A catchy hook and dance steps made it the perfect song to groove to among the BTS ARMY.
Fake Love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Years after its release, the song became a fad among the fans thanks to a viral dance.
