Over the time, Tiger Shroff has established himself as the young mass action hero and enjoys a strong fan following among the youngsters. Here's a sneak peak into his upcoming lineup of movies
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath. The sports action drama is releasing in two parts. The first installment is ready to drop this Dussehra on October 20th
Ganapath
The young actor will be sporting his action skills in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar. The Ali Abbas Zafar film is hitting the theaters on Eid 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Tentatively titled Mission Eagle, Tiger Shroff is doing a slick action mission based film with Jagan Shakti. The movie is reportedly starring Sara Ali Khan as the female lead
Jagan Shakti's Next
Baaghi 4
Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed the development of Baaghi 4. The film is expected to go on floors with Tiger Shroff in the last leg of 2024
Rambo
Much-delayed project, Rambo, the Hindi remake is back on track. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Janhvi Kapoor bagged the female lead role opposite Tiger Shroff for the first time. It will be directed by Rohit Dhawan
Cop Universe
Moreover, Tiger Shroff is reported to be doing a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn's Singham 3. Rohit Shetty is also planning to do a standalone film with him under his cop universe
Further, Tiger Shroff is announced to share screen with Rashmika Mandanna in Dharma Productions' action film, Screw Dheela. However, the Shashank Khaitan directorial film is currently on hold
Screw Dheela
Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2, however, it couldn't impress the audience and flopped at the box office in its first weekend itself
Last Release
In addition, he is discussing a big-scale actioner with a leading production banner and one with Harman Baweja’s Baweja Studios as well. However, both projects are at a very nascent stage of conversation right now