Hitarthi Shah
entertainment
JULY 10, 2023
BO Collection: Satyaprem Ki Katha
The film released on 29th June and is doing pretty well at the box office
Satyaprem Ki Katha
The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Supriya Pathak and Shikha Talsania
Cast
The film collected 9.25 crores on its first day
Opening Day
The film clocked 7 cr revenue on its second day
Second Day
The film saw a sharp rise in viewership and collected 10 crores in a day
Day 3
The film saw an increase in viewers and collected a total of 22 crores during the first weekend
Weekend
The film crossed the 50 crores collection benchmark in 7 days
Benchmark
The film has seen a drop in its viewership and collected 3 crores on its 2nd Friday
Recent
The film reportedly had a budget of 60 crores
Budget
The film has a chance to gain revenue only till Tuesday as Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible will release on 12th July
Clash
