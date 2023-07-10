Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

entertainment

JULY 10, 2023

BO Collection: Satyaprem Ki Katha

The film released on 29th June and is doing pretty well at the box office

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Supriya Pathak and Shikha Talsania

Cast

Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The film collected 9.25 crores on its first day

Opening Day 

Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The film clocked 7 cr revenue on its second day

Second Day

Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The film saw a sharp rise in viewership and collected 10 crores in a day

Day  3

Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The film saw an increase in viewers and collected a total of 22 crores during the first weekend

Weekend

Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The film crossed the 50 crores collection benchmark in 7 days

Benchmark

Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The film has seen a drop in its viewership and collected 3 crores on its 2nd Friday

Recent 

Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The film reportedly had a budget of 60 crores

Budget

Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The film has a chance to gain revenue only till Tuesday as Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible will release on 12th July

Clash

Image : Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

