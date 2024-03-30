Bobby Deol enters YRF Spy Universe

After his sensational performance in Animal, Bobby Deol has become the hot choice for villain roles in the film industry
Bobby Deol
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bobby Deol has joined the YRF Spy Universe that boasts talents like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Jr NTR, among others
Reports
Reportedly, the actor is onboarded to play the villain in YRF's first female Spy action film
The Villain
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are the two lead protagonists of the film. They will take on Bobby Deol in the movie
The Protagonists
After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force in the Spy action drama
Bobby Deol's Role
It's a character tailor-made for Bobby. The actor will have a special look in the film. He will be seen in a role full of swag and style
Special Look
Aditya Chopra is bankrolling the movie on a heavy budget while Shiv Rawail is directing it
The Makers
The Alia Bhatt movie is yet untitled. It will be the seventh movie of YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2
Untitled Movie
Shooting
The movie is expected to go on the floors very soon. Bobby Deol will join the shoot in the second half of 2024
Bobby will be next seen in Suriya's much-awaited Kanguva. He is also playing the main antagonist in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ballaya’s NBK 109