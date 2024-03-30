Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 30, 2024

Bobby Deol enters YRF Spy Universe


After his sensational performance in Animal, Bobby Deol has become the hot choice for villain roles in the film industry 

Bobby Deol

Image Credits: Bobby Deol's Instagram

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bobby Deol has joined the YRF Spy Universe that boasts talents like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Jr NTR, among others 

Image Credits: Dharam Deol

Reports

Reportedly, the actor is onboarded to play the villain in YRF's first female Spy action film 

Image Credits: Bobby Deol's Instagram

The Villain

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are the two lead protagonists of the film. They will take on Bobby Deol in the movie 

The Protagonists

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari ‘s Instagram

After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force in the Spy action drama 

Bobby Deol's Role

Image Credits: Bobby Deol's Instagram

It's a character tailor-made for Bobby. The actor will have a special look in the film. He will be seen in a role full of swag and style 

Special Look

Image Credits: Dharam Deol

Aditya Chopra is bankrolling the movie on a heavy budget while Shiv Rawail is directing it 

The Makers

Image Credits: Dharam Deol

The Alia Bhatt movie is yet untitled. It will be the seventh movie of YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2 

Untitled Movie

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Shooting

Image Credits: Dharam Deol

The movie is expected to go on the floors very soon. Bobby Deol will join the shoot in the second half of 2024 

Image Credits: Bobby Deol's Instagram

Bobby will be next seen in Suriya's much-awaited Kanguva. He is also playing the main antagonist in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ballaya’s NBK 109

Bobby Deol's Work Front

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here