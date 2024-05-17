Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 17, 2024
Bobby Deol VS Saif Ali Khan on cards
Post the blockbuster success of Animal, Bobby Deol is running on high waves as the actor is signing back-to-back exciting projects
Bobby Deol
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
Pinkvilla recently reported that Bobby Deol is in talks to sign a movie under the direction of Priyadarshan
Reports
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
Bobby Deol is offered to play the antagonist in Priyadarshan's next movie. The actor seems excited about the project, however he is yet to sign the dotted lines
Negative Lead
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
Reportedly, the untitled movie is a thriller drama that is set to go on the floors very soon
Thriller Drama
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
Saif Ali Khan is likely to spearhead the cast. He is offered to play a blind man in the movie
The Protagonist
Image Credits: IMDB
If the casting materializes, it would be interesting face how the face-off between Bobby Deol and Saif Ali Khan turns out
Bobby VS Saif
Image Credits: Dharam Deol & IMDB
The shooting timelines depend on the casting. The makers are targeting July 2024 to kickstart the shoot
Production
Image Credits: IMDB
The movie is expected to release in cinemas in 2025
Image Credits: IMDB
Release Date
Post this thriller drama, Priyadarshan has plans to begin a Horror-fantasy drama with Akshay Kumar from December 2024
Image Credits: Priyadarshan's Instagram
Priyadarshan’s Work Front
Bobby Deol is signing some big projects that includes- Kanguva, NBK108, Hari Hara Veer Mallu, Spy Universe Movie, and others while Saif Ali Khan is shooting for Siddharth Anand's next actioner
Bobby & Saif's Work Front
Image Credits: Dharam Deol & IMDB
