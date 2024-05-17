Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

 Entertainment

may 17, 2024

Bobby Deol VS Saif Ali Khan on cards

Post the blockbuster success of Animal, Bobby Deol is running on high waves as the actor is signing back-to-back exciting projects 

Bobby Deol 

Image Credits: Dharam Deol

Pinkvilla recently reported that Bobby Deol is in talks to sign a movie under the direction of Priyadarshan 

Reports

Image Credits: Dharam Deol

Bobby Deol is offered to play the antagonist in Priyadarshan's next movie. The actor seems excited about the project, however he is yet to sign the dotted lines

 Negative Lead 

Image Credits: Dharam Deol

Reportedly, the untitled movie is a thriller drama that is set to go on the floors very soon 

 Thriller Drama

Image Credits: Dharam Deol

Saif Ali Khan is likely to spearhead the cast. He is offered to play a blind man in the movie 

 The Protagonist 

Image Credits: IMDB 

If the casting materializes, it would be interesting face how the face-off between Bobby Deol and Saif Ali Khan turns out 

 Bobby VS Saif 

Image Credits: Dharam Deol & IMDB 

The shooting timelines depend on the casting. The makers are targeting July 2024 to kickstart the shoot 

 Production 

Image Credits: IMDB 

The movie is expected to release in cinemas in 2025 

Image Credits: IMDB 

 Release Date 

Post this thriller drama, Priyadarshan has plans to begin a Horror-fantasy drama with Akshay Kumar from December 2024 

Image Credits: Priyadarshan's Instagram 

 Priyadarshan’s Work Front 

Bobby Deol is signing some big projects that includes- Kanguva, NBK108, Hari Hara Veer Mallu, Spy Universe Movie, and others while Saif Ali Khan is shooting for Siddharth Anand's next actioner 

Bobby & Saif's Work Front 

Image Credits: Dharam Deol & IMDB 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here