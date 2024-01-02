Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 02, 2023
Bobby Deol’s Upcoming Projects
Undoubtedly, Bobby Deol is one of the most talked about actors of 2023. The actor is running high on the success of Animal
Bobby Deol
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
Bobby Deol played a mute villain in Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal. The character became hugely popular even with a short screen presence
Video: Bobby Deol's Instagram
Animal
Here's what his upcoming slate of releases looks like
Upcoming Slate
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
Bobby Deol confirmed in an interview that he is gonna star in Aryan Khan's debut web series, Stardom
Stardom
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
The talented actor is reported to be playing a menacing villain in a period epic tale, Kanguva. The movie stars Suriya and Disha Patani in lead
Kanguva
Image: IMDb
Bobby Deol is also starring in Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Image: IMDb
Other than these two South projects, the Animal actor is reportedly doing the main antagonist in Nandamuri Balakrishna's untitled action-drama
NBK109
Image: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, it is a long-delayed film starring Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, and Sharman Joshi in the lead. The movie was earlier titled Penthouse
Teesvi Manzil
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
Although the casting of Housefull 5 is yet to be announced, as per reports Bobby Deol will be part of this big-budget comedy
Housefull 5
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
Desi Sherlock
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
Other than these exciting projects, Bobby Deol also has Kunal Kohli's Desi Sherlock in the pipeline
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.