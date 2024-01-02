Heading 3

January 02, 2023

Bobby Deol’s Upcoming Projects 

Undoubtedly, Bobby Deol is one of the most talked about actors of 2023. The actor is running high on the success of Animal

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol played a mute villain in Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal. The character became hugely popular even with a short screen presence 

 Animal 

Here's what his upcoming slate of releases looks like 

Upcoming Slate 

Bobby Deol confirmed in an interview that he is gonna star in Aryan Khan's debut web series, Stardom 

Stardom 

The talented actor is reported to be playing a menacing villain in a period epic tale, Kanguva. The movie stars Suriya and Disha Patani in lead

Kanguva 

Bobby Deol is also starring in Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu 

Hari Hara Veera Mallu 

Other than these two South projects, the Animal actor is reportedly doing the main antagonist in Nandamuri Balakrishna's untitled action-drama 

NBK109

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, it is a long-delayed film starring Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, and Sharman Joshi in the lead. The movie was earlier titled Penthouse 

Teesvi Manzil 

Although the casting of Housefull 5 is yet to be announced, as per reports Bobby Deol will be part of this big-budget comedy 

Housefull 5 

Desi Sherlock

Other than these exciting projects, Bobby Deol also has Kunal Kohli's Desi Sherlock in the pipeline

