Pujya Doss

july 25, 2024

Entertainment

Body Swapping K-dramas to binge watch

A comedic monarch's twist Queen Cheorin with a modern man's soul. Royal hilarity and unexpected antics

Image: tvN

Mr. Queen

Teacher and student body swap, blending adulthood with high school antics. Lessons in humor and heart

Image: KBS2

Big

A shy chef, a flirtatious ghost, and a pinch of comedy Love and mystery in the kitchen's simmering pot

Oh My Ghost

Image: tvN

An amusement park CEO with a split personality surreal romance amid the carnival chaos

Hyde, Jekyll, Me

Image: SBS

A 37-year-old Dae-young is on the verge of being divorced with Da-jung finds himself inside his 18-year-old body

18 Again

Image: JTBC

Hilarious swap CEO and stuntwoman. Chaos laughs, and a dash of unexpected love

Secret Garden

Image: SBS

A monthly body switch journey for one woman. Love, identity, and heartfelt storytelling

The Beauty Inside

Image: JTBC

An unknown idol's body, a god's possession. A romantic fantasy with a unique twist

The Heavenly Idol

Image: tvN

Deceased men switch bodies, a quest for closure in the afterlife. A touch of the extraordinary

Please Come Back, Mister

Image: SBS

Time travel swaps past and present selves life-altering adventures and self-discovery

Familiar Wife

Image: tvN

