November 09, 2023
Bollywood Actors and their debut films
Ranbir Kapoor debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial drama, Saawariya. It did not do well at the box office
Ranbir Kapoor
Heading for Yodha release soon, Sidharth Malhotra debuted in Bollywood with Student Of The Year. It was directed by Karan Johar and it also marked the debut of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan
Sidharth Malhotra
Vicky Kaushal is considered as one of the finest actors of the young generation. He faced the camera first time in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and later debuted with critically-acclaimed movie, Masaan as a lead
Vicky Kaushal
Shah Rukh Khan has ruled the Industry for the past three decades. He faced the camera for the first time on the sets of Fauji, a DD National television show. Further, he debuted in Bollywood with Deewana
Shah Rukh Khan
Akshay Kumar's first film was Saugandh. He is presently considered as one of the busiest actors in the film Industry. The actor has around a dozen of projects in his hands
Akshay Kumar
Ranveer Singh has always proved himself on screen with his powerful performances in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, 83, Simmba among others. The actor debuted in the film Industry with Band Baaja Baaraat
Ranveer Singh
Popular as Bhaijaan, the actor enjoys a huge fan following in present times. Salman Khan debuted with Biwi Ho To Aisi in a supporting role. Later, he played the lead in Maine Pyar Kiya
Salman Khan
Hrithik Roshan is presently charging a hefty amount for his dates. The actor who is known for his versatility and crazy dance moves debuted in Bollywood with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai
Hrithik Roshan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan is known for his quality cinema. He debuted in the film Industry as a child artist in Yaadon Ki Baraat. Further, he headlined Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as a lead
Known for films like Kaminey, Haider, Kabir Singh and many others, Shahid Kapoor is a bona-fide star. He debuted in Bollywood with Ishq Vishk
Shahid Kapoor
