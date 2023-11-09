Heading 3

Bollywood Actors and their debut films 

Ranbir Kapoor debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial drama, Saawariya. It did not do well at the box office

Ranbir Kapoor

Heading for Yodha release soon, Sidharth Malhotra debuted in Bollywood with Student Of The Year. It was directed by Karan Johar and it also marked the debut of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

 Sidharth Malhotra

Vicky Kaushal is considered as one of the finest actors of the young generation. He faced the camera first time in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and later debuted with critically-acclaimed movie, Masaan as a lead

Vicky Kaushal

Shah Rukh Khan has ruled the Industry for the past three decades. He faced the camera for the first time on the sets of Fauji, a DD National television show. Further, he debuted in Bollywood with Deewana

Shah Rukh Khan

Akshay Kumar's first film was Saugandh. He is presently considered as one of the busiest actors in the film Industry. The actor has around a dozen of projects in his hands

Akshay Kumar

Ranveer Singh has always proved himself on screen with his powerful performances in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, 83, Simmba among others. The actor debuted in the film Industry with Band Baaja Baaraat

Ranveer Singh

Popular as Bhaijaan, the actor enjoys a huge fan following in present times. Salman Khan debuted with Biwi Ho To Aisi in a supporting role. Later, he played the lead in Maine Pyar Kiya 

 Salman Khan

Hrithik Roshan is presently charging a hefty amount for his dates. The actor who is known for his versatility and crazy dance moves debuted in Bollywood with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

 Hrithik Roshan 

 Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is known for his quality cinema. He debuted in the film Industry as a child artist in Yaadon Ki Baraat. Further, he headlined Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as a lead

Known for films like Kaminey, Haider, Kabir Singh and many others, Shahid Kapoor is a bona-fide star. He debuted in Bollywood with Ishq Vishk

Shahid Kapoor

