Priyakshi Sharma

MAY 03, 2022

Bollywood actors-approved style for Eid

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

A white kurta with matching churidar pants, and layered with a navy-blue jacket for a striking contrast is how you can create your own version of this stylish colour combo worn by Hrithik

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

If you want to go the extra mile this festive season, take inspiration from SRK’s look! Pair a black kurta-jacket on top of your white kurta and pyjamas and you are good to go

Take cues from Salman Khan on how to rock a bright red floral kurta this Eid. The actor donned this outfit last Diwali

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan

A heavily-embroidered white kurta with matching churidar pants can never go wrong on Eid. Here’s Aamir looking handsome-as-ever in this all-white outfit

Aamir Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor looks charming as he opted for a coral-coloured kurta with a matching half jacket for his wedding’s Mehendi ceremony

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

When can an all-black ethnic look ever go wrong? Arjun Kapoor keeps it effortlessly stylish in this festive outfit and so can you

Arjun Kapoor

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Take inspiration from Vicky Kaushal and choose something unique, yet fashionable. He looked absolutely dapper in his green kurta with a floral jacket from Kat and his Mehendi function

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Aditya is not too active on Instagram but when he posts a picture, like this one, he leaves fans swooning over him. He carries off a maroon sherwani with panache

Aditya Roy Kapur

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Black and golden can be a classic combo when talking about Indian ethnic wear. Ranveer Singh rocked a black Sherwani with golden leaf motifs, styled with a pair of black trousers

Ranveer Singh

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Choose patterns, like Sidharth. The actor styled a printed jacket atop a navy-blue kurta, which added a fresh touch to his festive look

Sidharth Malhotra

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun rocks the evergreen colour combination of cream and pink as he dons a kurta with pink jacket and a matching dhoti

Varun Dhawan

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

You can opt for something like Junior B’s outfit here if you feel experimental. The actor pulls off a printed kurta like an absolute boss!

Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Pinkvilla

Saif Ali Khan’s love for kurtas is not a secret. Here, the actor looks striking in a black kurta with an embroidered neckline. He paired it with matching trousers and shows

Saif Ali Khan

