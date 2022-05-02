Entertainment
MAY 03, 2022
Bollywood actors-approved style for Eid
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
A white kurta with matching churidar pants, and layered with a navy-blue jacket for a striking contrast is how you can create your own version of this stylish colour combo worn by Hrithik
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
If you want to go the extra mile this festive season, take inspiration from SRK’s look! Pair a black kurta-jacket on top of your white kurta and pyjamas and you are good to go
Take cues from Salman Khan on how to rock a bright red floral kurta this Eid. The actor donned this outfit last Diwali
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan
A heavily-embroidered white kurta with matching churidar pants can never go wrong on Eid. Here’s Aamir looking handsome-as-ever in this all-white outfit
Aamir Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor looks charming as he opted for a coral-coloured kurta with a matching half jacket for his wedding’s Mehendi ceremony
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
When can an all-black ethnic look ever go wrong? Arjun Kapoor keeps it effortlessly stylish in this festive outfit and so can you
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Take inspiration from Vicky Kaushal and choose something unique, yet fashionable. He looked absolutely dapper in his green kurta with a floral jacket from Kat and his Mehendi function
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Aditya is not too active on Instagram but when he posts a picture, like this one, he leaves fans swooning over him. He carries off a maroon sherwani with panache
Aditya Roy Kapur
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Black and golden can be a classic combo when talking about Indian ethnic wear. Ranveer Singh rocked a black Sherwani with golden leaf motifs, styled with a pair of black trousers
Ranveer Singh
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Choose patterns, like Sidharth. The actor styled a printed jacket atop a navy-blue kurta, which added a fresh touch to his festive look
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun rocks the evergreen colour combination of cream and pink as he dons a kurta with pink jacket and a matching dhoti
Varun Dhawan
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
You can opt for something like Junior B’s outfit here if you feel experimental. The actor pulls off a printed kurta like an absolute boss!
Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan’s love for kurtas is not a secret. Here, the actor looks striking in a black kurta with an embroidered neckline. He paired it with matching trousers and shows
Saif Ali Khan
