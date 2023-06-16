Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 16, 2023

Bollywood actors featuring shirtless looks 

King Khan had the Internet swooning with his well-built body in Pathaan 

Shah Rukh Khan 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram 

The handsome hunk of B-town has the perfect physique which has swayed many hearts 

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram 

 Sidharth Malhotra

Varun is raising the heat in this shirtless look even while meditating 

Varun Dhawan 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

A beach getaway sounds tempting if one is offered a breathtaking sight like Aditya Roy Kapur’s shirtless look 

Aditya Roy Kapur 

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram 

Salman Khan 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram 

Agent Tiger is a sight to behold in his black shades, topless as he leans against the wall 

Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram 

Ishaan Khatter

The talented Phone Bhoot star has captured the attention of his fans with his alluring smile and great body 

Shahid Kapoor seems to have enjoyed his time in the pool while relaxing and flaunting his abs

Shahid Kapoor 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

A hot pic of Ranveer Singh? Yes, please! He looks tantalizing, drenched in sweat in this post-workout picture

Ranveer Singh

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram 

Tiger Shroff

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

The Heropanti debutant has set the screen on fire while showing off his shirtless glory 

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

This list is incomplete without mentioning Hrithik Roshan! The WAR protagonist looks ready for some action as he enjoys his workout 

 Hrithik Roshan 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here