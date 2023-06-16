Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 16, 2023
Bollywood actors featuring shirtless looks
King Khan had the Internet swooning with his well-built body in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The handsome hunk of B-town has the perfect physique which has swayed many hearts
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra
Varun is raising the heat in this shirtless look even while meditating
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
A beach getaway sounds tempting if one is offered a breathtaking sight like Aditya Roy Kapur’s shirtless look
Aditya Roy Kapur
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Agent Tiger is a sight to behold in his black shades, topless as he leans against the wall
Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram
Ishaan Khatter
The talented Phone Bhoot star has captured the attention of his fans with his alluring smile and great body
Shahid Kapoor seems to have enjoyed his time in the pool while relaxing and flaunting his abs
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
A hot pic of Ranveer Singh? Yes, please! He looks tantalizing, drenched in sweat in this post-workout picture
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Tiger Shroff
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
The Heropanti debutant has set the screen on fire while showing off his shirtless glory
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
This list is incomplete without mentioning Hrithik Roshan! The WAR protagonist looks ready for some action as he enjoys his workout
Hrithik Roshan
