FEB 28, 2023
Bollywood Actors in Upcoming Biopics
Actor Ranbir Kapoor quite recently revealed that he is set to work in legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s biopic
Source: Ayan Mukerji Instagram
Kishore Kumar
Source: Pinkvilla
Entails the story of Sagarika Chaterjee whose 2 children are taken away from her. Rani Mukherjee is set to play the lead
Mrs. Chaterjee Vs Norway
Ishaan Khattar is set to play Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a war veteran who fought in the India-Pakistan war. This movie is going to feature Mrunal Thakur as well
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pippa
Taali stars Sushmita Sen in the lead role, where she plays Gauri Sawant, a Transgender Social Activist
Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Taali
Source: Pankaj Tripathi Instagram
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
It is based on India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Pankaj Tripathi is the main lead and the movie will release in December '23
The very talented Anushka Sharma will play cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the movie named ‘Chakda Express’
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Chakda Express
Actor Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the chief of the army staff of the Indian army during India-Pakistan war
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Sam Bahadur
Jaswant Gill was the brave engineer who risked his life to save 64 miners who were stuck in an underground coal mine. Akshay Kumar will be seen as the main lead
Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Jaswant Gill
