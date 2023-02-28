FEB 28, 2023

Heading 3

Bollywood Actors in Upcoming Biopics

Actor Ranbir Kapoor quite recently revealed that he is set to work in legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s biopic

Source: Ayan Mukerji Instagram

Kishore Kumar

Source: Pinkvilla


Entails the story of Sagarika Chaterjee whose 2 children are taken away from her. Rani Mukherjee is set to play the lead

Mrs. Chaterjee Vs Norway


Ishaan Khattar is set to play Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a war veteran who fought in the India-Pakistan war. This movie is going to feature Mrunal Thakur as well

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Pippa

Taali stars Sushmita Sen in the lead role, where she plays Gauri Sawant, a Transgender Social Activist

Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Taali

Source: Pankaj Tripathi Instagram

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

It is based on India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Pankaj Tripathi is the main lead and the movie will release in December '23

The very talented Anushka Sharma will play cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the movie named ‘Chakda Express’

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Chakda Express

Actor Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the chief of the army staff of the Indian army during India-Pakistan war

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Sam Bahadur

Jaswant Gill was the brave engineer who risked his life to save 64 miners who were stuck in an underground coal mine. Akshay Kumar will be seen as the main lead

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Jaswant Gill

