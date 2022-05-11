Entertainment
Bollywood actors & their selfies
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her cosy closet as she took this gorgeous mirror selfie of herself
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Global star Priyanka Chopra flaunted her cheekbones as she click her selfie
Apart from her glamorous looks, Disha is well-known as a selfie queen in Bollywood. Her Instagram handle is full of pretty selfies
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani
Amid her busy schedule, Shraddha often takes out time and treats her fans with cute selfies
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
This goofy picture of Jacqueline Fernandez will make you want to take out your phone and click a similar selfie
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora clicks a photo of herself staring out at a mesmerising view
Malaika Arora
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya is synonymous to mirror selfies and this picture proves that
Ananya Panday
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor looks charming in this stunning selfie
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Don’t know how to take a perfect selfie? Alia Bhatt’s Instagram handle is the best place for some inspiration
Alia Bhatt
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vicky captured a perfect moment with his wifey Katrina Kaif in this selfie
Vicky Kaushal
