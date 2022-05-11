Entertainment

Saloni Arora

MAY 11, 2022

Bollywood actors & their selfies

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her cosy closet as she took this gorgeous mirror selfie of herself

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Global star Priyanka Chopra flaunted her cheekbones as she click her selfie

Apart from her glamorous looks, Disha is well-known as a selfie queen in Bollywood. Her Instagram handle is full of pretty selfies

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani

Amid her busy schedule, Shraddha often takes out time and treats her fans with cute selfies

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

This goofy picture of Jacqueline Fernandez will make you want to take out your phone and click a similar selfie

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora clicks a photo of herself staring out at a mesmerising view

Malaika Arora

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya is synonymous to mirror selfies and this picture proves that

Ananya Panday

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looks charming in this stunning selfie

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Don’t know how to take a perfect selfie? Alia Bhatt’s Instagram handle is the best place for some inspiration

Alia Bhatt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vicky captured a perfect moment with his wifey Katrina Kaif in this selfie

Vicky Kaushal

