MAR 28, 2023
Bollywood actors who are also singers
The multi-talented Ayushmann made his debut with Vicky Donor and mesmerised the audience with his singing abilities as well
Image- Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She Sang the unplugged versions of the famous songs, Samjhawan, Ikk Kudi and Humsafar
Alia Bhatt
Farhan Akhtar is a great singer and has sung in movies, Luck By Chance, Rock On among others
Image- Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram
Farhan Akhtar
She Sang the unplugged versions of the famous songs, Galliyan, Bezubaan Fir Se and Sab Tera. It was loved immensely by the audience
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Image- Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh
He stunned us with his amazing rapping skills as he sang for his movie Gully Boy
Some of the evergreen songs in the industry, ‘Rang Barse’, ‘Say Shava Shava’, among others are sung by the legendary artist
Image- Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
Priyanka kept the audience hooked to her tracks, ‘Exotic’ and ‘In my city’
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Parineeti floored us with her melodious voice in “Maana ki hum yaar nahin” from “Meri Pyaari Bindu”. It became an instant hit and was loved by the audience
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
He sang the unplugged version of 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' and parts of 'Jag Ghoomeya'
Image- Salman Khan’s Instagram
Salman Khan
The Gully Boy fame, Siddhant is multi-talented as he actively sings and writes songs
Image- Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram
Siddhant Chaturvedi
