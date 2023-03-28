Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

 Entertainment

MAR 28, 2023

Bollywood actors who are also singers

The multi-talented Ayushmann made his debut with Vicky Donor and mesmerised the audience with his singing abilities as well

Image- Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She Sang the unplugged versions of the famous songs, Samjhawan, Ikk Kudi and Humsafar

Alia Bhatt

Farhan Akhtar is a great singer and has sung in movies, Luck By Chance, Rock On among others 

Image- Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram

Farhan Akhtar

She Sang the unplugged versions of the famous songs, Galliyan, Bezubaan Fir Se and Sab Tera. It was loved immensely by the audience

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Image- Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh

He stunned us with his amazing rapping skills as he sang for his movie Gully Boy

Some of the evergreen songs in the industry, ‘Rang Barse’, ‘Say Shava Shava’, among others are sung by the legendary artist

Image- Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Priyanka kept the audience hooked to her tracks, ‘Exotic’ and ‘In my city’

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Parineeti floored us with her melodious voice in “Maana ki hum yaar nahin” from “Meri Pyaari Bindu”. It became an instant hit and was loved by the audience

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

He sang the unplugged version of 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' and parts of 'Jag Ghoomeya' 

Image- Salman Khan’s Instagram

Salman Khan

The Gully Boy fame, Siddhant is multi-talented as he actively sings and writes songs

Image- Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi

