Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma

APR 15, 2022

Heading 3

Bollywood actors who debuted together

Abhishek Bachchan & Kareena Kapoor

Image: IMDB

Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor, each belonging to two of the most famous families in Bollywood, were launched together in JP Dutta’s Refugee in the year 2000

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel

Image: IMDB 

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai became of the biggest hits of 2000, with the former shooting to fame overnight because of his dapper looks

Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduced Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in his 2007 film Saawariya. Although it did not do well at the box office, the debutants became popular among people

Image: IMDB

Ranbir Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra made their Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in the year 2013. The movie was declared a hit

Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra

Image: IMDB

Karan Johar launched not one, not two, but three debutants together in the 2012 film Student of The Year. Alia featured with Varun and Sidharth in more films

Image: IMDB

Alia Bhatt, Varun, Sidharth

Image: IMDB

With SOTY 2, Karan launched newbies Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in the year 2019. They shared screen space with Tiger Shroff

Tara Sutaria & Ananya Panday

Image: IMDB

In 2018, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their debut in Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan

Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter

Image: IMDB

Raj Kapoor launched son Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in the 1973 romantic film Bobby, which became a superhit. It remains one of the most memorable films of the late actor

Rishi Kapoor & Dimple Kapadia

Image: IMDB

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s debut film Heropanti, which released in 2014, did quite decently at the box office despite featuring two new-comers

Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s Maine Pyar Kiya is still one of the most popular and liked romantic movies for millennials

Salman Khan & Bhagyashree

Image: IMDB

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released in 1988. Both the debutants became a craze overnight because of their adorable looks and chemistry

Aamir Khan & Juhi Chawla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 B-town stars who married at young age

Click Here