Abhishek Bachchan & Kareena Kapoor
Image: IMDB
Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor, each belonging to two of the most famous families in Bollywood, were launched together in JP Dutta’s Refugee in the year 2000
Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel
Image: IMDB
Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai became of the biggest hits of 2000, with the former shooting to fame overnight because of his dapper looks
Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduced Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in his 2007 film Saawariya. Although it did not do well at the box office, the debutants became popular among people
Image: IMDB
Ranbir Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra made their Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in the year 2013. The movie was declared a hit
Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra
Image: IMDB
Karan Johar launched not one, not two, but three debutants together in the 2012 film Student of The Year. Alia featured with Varun and Sidharth in more films
Image: IMDB
Alia Bhatt, Varun, Sidharth
Image: IMDB
With SOTY 2, Karan launched newbies Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in the year 2019. They shared screen space with Tiger Shroff
Tara Sutaria & Ananya Panday
Image: IMDB
In 2018, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their debut in Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan
Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter
Image: IMDB
Raj Kapoor launched son Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in the 1973 romantic film Bobby, which became a superhit. It remains one of the most memorable films of the late actor
Rishi Kapoor & Dimple Kapadia
Image: IMDB
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s debut film Heropanti, which released in 2014, did quite decently at the box office despite featuring two new-comers
Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s Maine Pyar Kiya is still one of the most popular and liked romantic movies for millennials
Salman Khan & Bhagyashree
Image: IMDB
Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released in 1988. Both the debutants became a craze overnight because of their adorable looks and chemistry
Aamir Khan & Juhi Chawla
