Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 10, 2023

Bollywood actors who hosted TV shows

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is the face of the popular TV quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor has hosted it from the very beginning in 2000 except its third season

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: IMDb 

Salman Khan is not only a superstar on the big screen but has garnered a cult fan following while hosting shows on the small screen. The actor has been the face of two reality TV shows- Bigg Boss & Dus Ka Dum

Salman Khan

Image: IMDb 

Shah Rukh Khan began his humble innings on TV. The actor who debuted from Fauji,hosted Doordarshan's singing shows. He also hosted the third season of KBC, Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hain?, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Ted Talks: Ek Nayi Soch

Image: IMDb 

Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has hosted a couple of TV shows which includes- India's Got Talent Season 2, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and Just Dance

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram 

 Akshay Kumar

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Akshay Kumar has also odabbled on the small screen. The actor has hosted shows like, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Masterchef India, Dare 2 Dance among others

Ranveer Singh

Image: IMDb 

Ranveer Singh debuted on the small screen with a reality TV show, The Big Picture that aired on Colors. Salman Khan was the producer of the show

Shilpa Shetty & Arshad Warsi

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram 

Initially, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi hosted Bigg Boss when Salman Khan had not been roped in 

Hrithik Roshan may not have hosted the reality TV show but was a celebrity judge on the dance reality show, Just Dance. 

Hrithik Roshan

Image: IMDb 

Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has also hosted a TV show. He got immense popularity for his talk show, Satyameva Jayate

Aamir Khan

Image: IMDb 

Riteish Deshmukh showcased his hosting skills along with Sajid Khan in Yaaron Ki Baarat that aired on Zee TV. Further, he also hosted, Case Toh Banta Hai for Amazon Mini TV

Riteish Deshmukh 

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here