Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 10, 2023
Bollywood actors who hosted TV shows
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is the face of the popular TV quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor has hosted it from the very beginning in 2000 except its third season
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan is not only a superstar on the big screen but has garnered a cult fan following while hosting shows on the small screen. The actor has been the face of two reality TV shows- Bigg Boss & Dus Ka Dum
Salman Khan
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan began his humble innings on TV. The actor who debuted from Fauji,hosted Doordarshan's singing shows. He also hosted the third season of KBC, Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hain?, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Ted Talks: Ek Nayi Soch
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has hosted a couple of TV shows which includes- India's Got Talent Season 2, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and Just Dance
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Akshay Kumar has also odabbled on the small screen. The actor has hosted shows like, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Masterchef India, Dare 2 Dance among others
Ranveer Singh
Image: IMDb
Ranveer Singh debuted on the small screen with a reality TV show, The Big Picture that aired on Colors. Salman Khan was the producer of the show
Shilpa Shetty & Arshad Warsi
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Initially, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi hosted Bigg Boss when Salman Khan had not been roped in
Hrithik Roshan may not have hosted the reality TV show but was a celebrity judge on the dance reality show, Just Dance.
Hrithik Roshan
Image: IMDb
Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has also hosted a TV show. He got immense popularity for his talk show, Satyameva Jayate
Aamir Khan
Image: IMDb
Riteish Deshmukh showcased his hosting skills along with Sajid Khan in Yaaron Ki Baarat that aired on Zee TV. Further, he also hosted, Case Toh Banta Hai for Amazon Mini TV
Riteish Deshmukh
Image: IMDb
