oct 20, 2021
Bollywood actors who must make a return
Zaira Wasim rose to prominence with her debut film, Dangal. She then appeared in two films that were box office successes, but in 2019, she decided to quit the profession
Asin shot to fame after making her Bollywood debut with Ghajini. She featured in a couple more films after that, but she soon left the industry after getting married
In 1984, Neelam Kothari made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani. She left the industry after a string of films and is now involved in jewellery designing
Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He was well-liked by the public for his looks and acting prowess, but he hasn't been on the big screen since 2015
Known for his role in Rang De Basanti, Siddharth has been away from Bollywood for a long time. He is usually seen in Tamil and Telugu films
Rahul Bose starred in 2003 in Jhankaar Beats. Following that, he won hearts with challenging performances, but he has been missing from mainstream cinema for some time
Rahul Khanna made his Bollywood debut with Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth. He has been away from the cinema for many years, and he was last seen in 2013's Fireflies
The actor and supermodel, Milind Soman has been missing from the big screen for a while. He starred in the Tamil film Doctor, which was released recently
