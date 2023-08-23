Bollywood actors who turned directors

Ajay Devgn is popular for his intense acting and action. Although, the actor has good knowledge of direction too. He directed films like U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, Runway34 and Bholaa
Ajay Devgn
Popular for his comic timing, Satish Kaushik has directed Tere Naam starring Salman Khan and Bhumi Chawla in lead. Moreover, he has chalked out few very serious roles in his last days
Satish Kaushik
Known for his intense acting, Randeep Hooda has turned director for his forthcoming film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar. It will be his directorial debut
Randeep Hooda
Aamir Khan is popular for his perfection in filmmaking. The actor turned director for Taare Zameen Par after his creative differences with Amol Gupte who was originally directing the film
Aamir Khan
Actress Konkana Sen Sharma turned director with a bengali short film, Naamkoron in 2006. Later, she directed a hindi feature film, A Death In The Gunj in 2017. Her recent directorial work is Lust Stories Season 2
Konkana Sen Sharma
Appeared in more than 40 movies in various languages, Nandita Das turned director with Firaaq, Manto and recently released Zwigato
Nandita Das
Known for her brilliant performances in TV shows and feature films, Seema Pahwa debuted in direction with Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Her next directorial film is reportedly the hindi remake of malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey
Seema Pahwa
Not many people know that Nana Patekar has also directed a film in his long-standing career. The actor turned director for Prahar: The Final Attack in 1991
Nana Patekar
Touted as the institution of acting, Naseeruddin Shah won many recognition for his performances. However, only a few people knew that the great actor has also directed a film in his career. Naseer turned director in 2006 for Yun Hota To Kya Hota
Naseeruddin Shah
He is popular for his acting but the actor has started his career with direction. The 2001 released film Dil Chahta Hai was his directorial debut. However, In 2009, Farhan turned an actor with Luck By Chance. Farhan Akhtar will next direct Ranveer Singh in Don 3