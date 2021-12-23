Actresses who made a comeback in 2021

DEC 23, 2021

Rani Mukerji

The actress has appeared in two films, Hichki and Mardaani 2, following her marriage in 2014

Image: Pinkvilla

This year, the actress made a comeback with the film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, reprising her popular role, Vimmi

Image: IMDb

Shilpa Shetty

The actress last starred in the 2007 flick, Apne, and has been away from the silver screen since then

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She made a comeback, this year with the Priyadarshan directorial, Hungama 2

Image: IMDb

Bhagyashree

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyar Kiya and has been away from the limelight for almost a decade

Video: Bhagyashree Instagram

She made her comeback with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii and her performance wowed the audience

Image: IMDb

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo

Divya Khosla Kumar

Video: Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram

She made a comeback this year with Satyameva Jayate 2, in which she co-starred with John Abraham

Image: IMDb

The actress has been away from the silver screen since 2009, however, she made a cameo in the 2020 film, Sadak 2

Pooja Bhatt

Image:  Pooja Bhatt Instagram

The actress made a comeback with her digital release, Bombay Begums, and her performance was praised by the audience

Image: IMDb

Raveena was one of most remarkable actors of the 1990s, but she later went MIA from the silver screen

Image:  Raveena Tandon Instagram

Raveena Tandon

The actress marked her digital debut this year with Aranyak and played the role of a cop

Image: IMDb

