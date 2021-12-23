Actresses who made a comeback in 2021
ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
DEC 23, 2021
Rani Mukerji
The actress has appeared in two films, Hichki and Mardaani 2, following her marriage in 2014
Image: Pinkvilla
This year, the actress made a comeback with the film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, reprising her popular role, Vimmi
Image: IMDb
Shilpa Shetty
The actress last starred in the 2007 flick, Apne, and has been away from the silver screen since then
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She made a comeback, this year with the Priyadarshan directorial, Hungama 2
Image: IMDb
Bhagyashree
The actress made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyar Kiya and has been away from the limelight for almost a decade
Video: Bhagyashree Instagram
She made her comeback with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii and her performance wowed the audience
Image: IMDb
The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo
Divya Khosla Kumar
Video: Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram
She made a comeback this year with Satyameva Jayate 2, in which she co-starred with John Abraham
Image: IMDb
The actress has been away from the silver screen since 2009, however, she made a cameo in the 2020 film, Sadak 2
Pooja Bhatt
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
The actress made a comeback with her digital release, Bombay Begums, and her performance was praised by the audience
Image: IMDb
Raveena was one of most remarkable actors of the 1990s, but she later went MIA from the silver screen
Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram
Raveena Tandon
The actress marked her digital debut this year with Aranyak and played the role of a cop
Image: IMDb
