sept 24, 2021
Bollywood actresses who won pageants
In 1984, Juhi Chawla was crowned Miss India Universe, and she later went on to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant, where she won the Best National Costume Award
As Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai captivated the world with her beauty and radiance. After that, she made the leap to Bollywood. She is regarded as one of the most attractive women in the world
In 2006, Jacqueline Fernandez was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka. She has earned her place in Bollywood over the years
Lara Dutta won Miss Universe in 2000. She has appeared in numerous Bollywood films since then
The desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, won the Miss World pageant in 2000. She is a well-known actress on a global scale
In 2000, Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International. With the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, she made her acting debut in Bollywood
In 2001, Celina Jaitly was crowned Miss India. She made her acting debut in the 2003 thriller Janasheen
In 1994, Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe. She made her acting debut in Mahesh Bhatt's thriller Dastak in 1996. Many people look up to her
Neha Dhupia was crowned Femina Miss India in 2002. In 2003, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Qayamat: City Under Threat
In 1999, Gul Panag was crowned Miss India and Miss Beautiful Smile at the same pageant. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhoop in 2003
