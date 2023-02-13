FEB 13, 2023
Bollywood and South Actors in One Frame
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Over the recent past, we have had several examples of when celebrities from both the South and Bollywood can be seen facing the camera together, here are some of the examples
Merging of the two industries
When superstar Mohanlal and director Karan Johar were seen traveling together in a chartered flight for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Mohanlal with Karan Johar
Nayanthara's Bollywood debut
South stars who broke language barriers
Image: Twitter
Another South celebrity couple who attended the high-profile wedding was Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon. The Bro Daddy star also posed with the Dharma director
Prithviraj Sukumaran with Karan Johar
Here is a picture of Jai Bhim actor Suriya getting clicked with Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar
Image: Suriya Instagram
Suriya with Akshay Kumar
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna shared screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the Hindi drama, Mission Majnu. Here is a picture from the success bash
Image: APH Images
Rashmika-Sidharth
Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hege worked with Ranveer Singh in the recent Bollywood drama, Cirkus
Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram
Pooja Hegde-Ranveer Singh
Atrangi Re co-stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan were seen together at the party thrown by Ritesh Sidhwani for the Russo Brothers in Mumbai
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan
RRR star Ram Charan will be seen romancing Kiara Advani in the much-appreciated drama, RC15
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan-Kiara Advani
Ananya Panday made her South debut with Vijay Deverakonda's sports drama, Liger
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday
Take a look at this party selfie of Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor from Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash
Image: IMDb
Vijay Deverakonda-Janhvi Kapoor
