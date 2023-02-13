Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 13, 2023

Bollywood and South Actors in One Frame

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Over the recent past, we have had several examples of when celebrities from both the South and Bollywood can be seen facing the camera together, here are some of the examples

Merging of the two industries

When superstar Mohanlal and director Karan Johar were seen traveling together in a chartered flight for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Mohanlal with Karan Johar

Nayanthara's Bollywood debut

South stars who broke language barriers

Image: Twitter

Another South celebrity couple who attended the high-profile wedding was Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon. The Bro Daddy star also posed with the Dharma director

Prithviraj Sukumaran with Karan Johar

Here is a picture of Jai Bhim actor Suriya getting clicked with Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar

Image: Suriya Instagram

Suriya with Akshay Kumar

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna shared screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the Hindi drama, Mission Majnu. Here is a picture from the success bash

Image: APH Images

Rashmika-Sidharth

Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hege worked with Ranveer Singh in the recent Bollywood drama, Cirkus

Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram

Pooja Hegde-Ranveer Singh

Atrangi Re co-stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan were seen together at the party thrown by Ritesh Sidhwani for the Russo Brothers in Mumbai

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan

RRR star Ram Charan will be seen romancing Kiara Advani in the much-appreciated drama, RC15

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan-Kiara Advani

Ananya Panday made her South debut with Vijay Deverakonda's sports drama, Liger

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday

Take a look at this party selfie of Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor from Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

Image: IMDb

Vijay Deverakonda-Janhvi Kapoor

