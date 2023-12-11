Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 11, 2023
Bollywood BFFs
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been best friends for years. They are often spotted together at parties, events, and on vacations
Kareena Kapoor Khan
and Amrita Arora
Image source- Kareenakapoorkhan
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who have worked together in films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, have developed a strong friendship over the years
Image source- varundvn
Shraddha Kapoor
and Varun Dhawan
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, often referred to as the "Gunday" of Bollywood, have a close friendship. They share a great sense of humor and often engage in playful banter
Image source- arjunkapoor
Ranveer Singh
and Arjun Kapoor
The trio star kids were seen going together for trips many times and share a strong bond
Image source- htcity
Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan, and Suhana Kapoor
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the "golden pair" of Bollywood, share one of the most iconic and enduring friendships in the film industry
Image source- instantbollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Devgn
The well-recognized trio is not only known for their acting skills but also for sharing unmatchable friendship bond
Image source- anupampkher
Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor
Both actresses were frequently seen chilling out and going out for dinner together
Image source- imouniroy
Disha Patani
and Mouni Roy
Not everyone knows that Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great bond of friendship but do not post about it on social media
Image source- beingsalmankhan Image source - ajaydevgn
Salman Khan
and Ajay Devgn
The two actresses are known to be good friends and have also gone on a trip together
Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor
Image source- bollywoodbubble
Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher – the childhood buddies are more like brothers
Abhishek Bachchan and Sikhander Kher
Image source- sikandarkher
