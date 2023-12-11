Heading 3

Bollywood BFFs

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been best friends for years. They are often spotted together at parties, events, and on vacations

Kareena Kapoor Khan
and Amrita Arora

Image source- Kareenakapoorkhan

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who have worked together in films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, have developed a strong friendship over the years

Image source- varundvn

Shraddha Kapoor
and Varun Dhawan

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, often referred to as the "Gunday" of Bollywood, have a close friendship. They share a great sense of humor and often engage in playful banter

Image source- arjunkapoor

 Ranveer Singh
 and Arjun Kapoor

The trio star kids were seen going together for trips many times and share a strong bond

Image source- htcity

Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan, and Suhana Kapoor

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the "golden pair" of Bollywood, share one of the most iconic and enduring friendships in the film industry

Image source- instantbollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Devgn

The well-recognized trio is not only known for their acting skills but also for sharing unmatchable friendship bond 

Image source- anupampkher

 Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor

Both actresses were frequently seen chilling out and going out for dinner together

Image source- imouniroy

Disha Patani
and Mouni Roy

Not everyone knows that Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great bond of friendship but do not post about it on social media

Image source- beingsalmankhan Image source - ajaydevgn

Salman Khan
and Ajay Devgn

The two actresses are known to be good friends and have also gone on a trip together

Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor

Image source- bollywoodbubble

Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher – the childhood buddies are more like brothers 

Abhishek Bachchan and Sikhander Kher

Image source- sikandarkher

