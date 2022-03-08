Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 8, 2022

Bollywood blockbusters slated for 2023

Fighter

The upcoming action flick Fighter will feature Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

The film is presently scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023, however due to a clash with Pathaan, a date change is expected

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

On March 2, 2022, Shah Rukh Khan announced his return with the film Pathaan. The actor also confirmed that the film would be released on January 25

Image: IMDb

Pathaan

The Karan Johar directorial romantic drama, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, is about to set the screen ablaze. The movie is slated to be released during Valentine's Week in 2023

Image: IMDb

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The Om Raut directorial Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023

Adipurush

Image: IMDb

The Multilingual Hindu Mythological Film is based on the Epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh

Image: IMDb

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are coming together for the first time on the big screen with their upcoming entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are set to light up the big screen with their upcoming flick, directed by Luv Ranjan. The film is set to release on March 8, 2023

Luv Ranjan’s untitled film

Image: Pinkvilla

The action-thriller Bull, starring Shahid Kapoor, is slated to hit theatres on Good Friday weekend, April 7, 2023

Bull

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer gangster drama centres around the ever-changing nature of the characters' relationship

Animal

Image: IMDb

