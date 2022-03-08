Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 8, 2022
Bollywood blockbusters slated for 2023
Fighter
The upcoming action flick Fighter will feature Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
The film is presently scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023, however due to a clash with Pathaan, a date change is expected
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
On March 2, 2022, Shah Rukh Khan announced his return with the film Pathaan. The actor also confirmed that the film would be released on January 25
Image: IMDb
Pathaan
The Karan Johar directorial romantic drama, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, is about to set the screen ablaze. The movie is slated to be released during Valentine's Week in 2023
Image: IMDb
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
The Om Raut directorial Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023
Adipurush
Image: IMDb
The Multilingual Hindu Mythological Film is based on the Epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh
Image: IMDb
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are coming together for the first time on the big screen with their upcoming entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are set to light up the big screen with their upcoming flick, directed by Luv Ranjan. The film is set to release on March 8, 2023
Luv Ranjan’s untitled film
Image: Pinkvilla
The action-thriller Bull, starring Shahid Kapoor, is slated to hit theatres on Good Friday weekend, April 7, 2023
Bull
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The Ranbir Kapoor starrer gangster drama centres around the ever-changing nature of the characters' relationship
Animal
Image: IMDb
