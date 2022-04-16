FASHION
APR 17, 2022
Bollywood brides who wore saree on D-day
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree by Sabyasachi on her big day
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
For her Konkani wedding, DP opted a dull gold and red Kanjeevaram saree from House of Angadi, Bangalore, and paired it up with a Sabyasachi silk dupatta
The actress wore a traditional heirloom red silk saree and looked absolutely breath-taking on her special day
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam
For her wedding, Dia chose a red Banarasi saree from Raw Mango and redefined elegance and charm
Dia Mirza
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Rhea wore an ivory saree by designer Anamika Khanna and looked like an absolute dream on her wedding day
Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Rhea Kapoor
Image: Sagarika Ghatge Khan Instagram
She wore a simple, yet beautiful red saree by Sabyasachi for her court marriage with Zaheer Khan
Sagarika Ghatge
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa dolled up in an elegant red saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The saree cost her Rs 50 lakh
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
For their Maharashtrian wedding, Genelia wore designer Ritu Kumar's creation and looked every inch beautiful on her D-day
Genelia Deshmukh
Image: Patralekhaa Instagram
She turned into a beautiful bride wearing a classic red tulle embroidered buti sari adorned with personalised details by Sabyasachi
Patralekhaa
Image: Sameera Reddy Instagram
She wore a grey gold brocade silk saree for her wedding and looked gorgeous. The saree is from the House of Neeta Lulla
Sameera Reddy
