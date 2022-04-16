FASHION

Anjali

Bollywood brides who wore saree on D-day

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree by Sabyasachi on her big day

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

For her Konkani wedding, DP opted a dull gold and red Kanjeevaram saree from House of Angadi, Bangalore, and paired it up with a Sabyasachi silk dupatta

The actress wore a traditional heirloom red silk saree and looked absolutely breath-taking on her special day

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam

For her wedding, Dia chose a red Banarasi saree from Raw Mango and redefined elegance and charm

Dia Mirza

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Rhea wore an ivory saree by designer Anamika Khanna and looked like an absolute dream on her wedding day

Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

Rhea Kapoor

Image: Sagarika Ghatge Khan Instagram

She wore a simple, yet beautiful red saree by Sabyasachi for her court marriage with Zaheer Khan

Sagarika Ghatge

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa dolled up in an elegant red saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The saree cost her Rs 50 lakh

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

For their Maharashtrian wedding, Genelia wore designer Ritu Kumar's creation and looked every inch beautiful on her D-day

Genelia Deshmukh

Image: Patralekhaa Instagram

She turned into a beautiful bride wearing a classic red tulle embroidered buti sari adorned with personalised details by Sabyasachi

Patralekhaa

Image: Sameera Reddy Instagram

She wore a grey gold brocade silk saree for her wedding and looked gorgeous. The saree is from the House of Neeta Lulla

Sameera Reddy

