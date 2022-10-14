Bollywood celebrates Karwa Chauth
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Karwa Chauth after the wedding. Vicky’s parents also attended the celebration and blessed the couple.
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan celebrated his second Karwa Chauth with wife Natasha Dalal in the special event held at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai.
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap celebrated Karwa Chauth in style. The actor shared a picture of their celebration on his Instagram handle, with a fun caption.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar
The Brahmastra actress celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Sooraj Nambiar. Mouni Roy also shared a glimpse of their celebration.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a loving picture from her Karwa Chauth celebration with her husband Raj Kundra on her Instagram handle.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra
Image: Sunita Kapoor Instagram
Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth
Like every year, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a Karwa Chauth celebration and after-party at her residence, which was attended by many popular celebs.
Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram
Maheep Kapoor
The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star took to her Instagram handle and shared some lovely Karwa Chauth throwback pictures.
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Bhavana Pandey
Bhavana shared a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Chunky Panday, host Sunita Kapoor, and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars on Instagram.
Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram
Raveena Tandon
The actress, who also attended Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth celebration, took to her official Instagram handle and shared her look for the day.
Image: Neha Kakkar Instagram
Neha Kakkar and Rohan
Preet Singh
The singer couple celebrated Karwa Chauth in a traditional way. Neha Kakkar later shared pictures with her hubby Rohan Preet Singh on Instagram.
