Katrina has 2 phobias: Herpetophobia, Fear Of Lizards and Lycopersicon Phobia, Fear Of Tomatoes
Katrina Kaif
Alia cannot sleep in the dark and reportedly needs a dim light on
Alia Bhatt
Salman has Cleithrophobia or Fear Of Being Trapped
Salman Khan
Sonam suffers from Cleithrophobia and Claustrophobia, which means the constant feeling of being trapped
Sonam Kapoor
Shah Rukh has a fear of horses, which is called as Equinophobia
Shah Rukh Khan
Anushka has a phobia of riding bikes. The fear is known as cyclophobia
Anushka Sharma
Vicky Kaushal suffers from Aquaphobia, which is also known as Fear Of Drowning
Vicky Kaushal
Arjun is petrified of ceiling fans and has Aanemistiraphobia
Arjun Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor has the fear of cockroaches, which is also known as katsaridaphobia
Ranbir Kapoor
Abhishek Bachchan has Fructophobia Or fear of fruits
Abhishek Bachchan
