Bollywood celebrities and their phobias

Jiya Surana

MAY 16, 2023

Entertainment

Katrina has 2 phobias: Herpetophobia, Fear Of Lizards and Lycopersicon Phobia, Fear Of Tomatoes

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Alia cannot sleep in the dark and reportedly needs a dim light on

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Salman has Cleithrophobia or Fear Of Being Trapped 

Salman Khan

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Sonam suffers from Cleithrophobia and Claustrophobia, which means the constant feeling of being trapped

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Shah Rukh has a fear of horses, which is called as Equinophobia

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Anushka has a phobia of riding bikes. The fear is known as cyclophobia

Anushka Sharma

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Vicky Kaushal suffers from Aquaphobia, which is also known as Fear Of Drowning

Vicky Kaushal 

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram 

Arjun is petrified of ceiling fans and has Aanemistiraphobia

Arjun Kapoor

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram 

Ranbir Kapoor has the fear of cockroaches, which is also known as katsaridaphobia

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Abhishek Bachchan has Fructophobia Or fear of fruits

Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

