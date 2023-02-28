FEB 28, 2023

Heading 3

Bollywood celebrities born in March

Actor, Mixed-martial arts promoter, and dancer Tiger Shroff was born on the 2nd of March, 1990

Tiger Shroff

Actress and Shakti Kapoor’s daughter, Shraddha Kapoor was born on 3rd March, 1987

Shraddha Kapoor


Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday on the 6th of March

Janhvi Kapoor 

Aamir Khan is one of India’s biggest actors. He was born on the 14th of March, in the year 1965

Aamir Khan

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress celebrates her birthday on 15th March. She was born in the year 1993

Alia Bhatt 

Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol is one of the most underrated actors from Bollywood. He was born on 15th March, 1976

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi will turn 44 on the 24th of March this year

Emraan Hashmi 

Action-Comedy Director Rohit Shetty was born on 14th March, in the year 1974

Rohit Shetty

Actress Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday on the 21st of March. She was born in the year 1978

Rani Mukerji

