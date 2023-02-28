FEB 28, 2023
Bollywood celebrities born in March
Actor, Mixed-martial arts promoter, and dancer Tiger Shroff was born on the 2nd of March, 1990
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger Shroff
Actress and Shakti Kapoor’s daughter, Shraddha Kapoor was born on 3rd March, 1987
Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday on the 6th of March
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Aamir Khan is one of India’s biggest actors. He was born on the 14th of March, in the year 1965
Source: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress celebrates her birthday on 15th March. She was born in the year 1993
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Source: Abhay Deol Instagram
Abhay Deol
Abhay Deol is one of the most underrated actors from Bollywood. He was born on 15th March, 1976
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi will turn 44 on the 24th of March this year
Source: Emraan Hashmi Instagram
Emraan Hashmi
Action-Comedy Director Rohit Shetty was born on 14th March, in the year 1974
Source: Rohit Shetty Instagram
Rohit Shetty
Actress Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday on the 21st of March. She was born in the year 1978
Source: Pinkvilla
Rani Mukerji
