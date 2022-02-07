ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrities who battled depression

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood's King Khan battled depression back in 2010 when he got a shoulder surgery. He revealed that the severe pain made him go into depression

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

The diva also went through a phase in her life where she was dealing with anxiety. Now, she always encourages people to remove the stigma around mental health and talk about it

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

The actress is at the peak in her career; however, there was a time when she battled depression and also spoke about it

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

The rapper was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and admitted to the hospital. He calls that the scariest phase of his life as it took a toll on his health and made him gain a lot of weight

Image: Yo Yo Honey Singh Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Ankita has frequently spoken about her fight with depression after her breakup with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She revealed that her family and friends helped her get through that dark phase of her life

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen penned down a post on Instagram about depression. She spoke at length about how she was battling depression on and off since she was 13

Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram

Shaheen Bhatt

The actress is not only a cancer survivor, but also someone who had dealt with chronic depression. Her toxic relationship with her ex-husband led Manisha to a dark phase 

Image: Manisha Koirala Instagram

Manisha Koirala

The actress has always been open about her struggle with depression and body dysmorphic disorder. The diva has always raised awareness about the fact that mental health needs treatment and help just like other health conditions

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz

While the actor's career-defining film was Badlapur, he claimed that he got into depression and was surrounded by negative thoughts while preparing for the role. 

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan

The producer-director has been very open about mental health. He had also been through a tough time where he suffered from anxiety attacks even though he kept himself busy all the time.

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Karan Johar

