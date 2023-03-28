MAR 28, 2023
Bollywood celebrity cameos you missed
Ranbir has done multiple cameos throughout his career but his special appearance in Aamir Khan’s PK is considered to be the best
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Like husband like wife, Alia Bhatt appeared as the young DJ in the Break Up Song
Alia Bhatt
Hrithik Roshan who was the first choice for the Don franchise appeared in a cameo role in Don 2
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra had the most adorable cameo with his wife in the starting credits of the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Here seen with film producer Yash Johar
Source: Karan Johar Instagram
Yash Chopra
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
She looked ethereal in Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala where she played a cameo as a yesteryear actress
Best known for his work in movies like The Lunchbox and Manto, Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared in a small cameo as a pocket thief in Munnabhai M.B.B.S
Source: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
He holds the record for the most number of cameos done by a Bollywood actor. His most recent cameos were in Laal Singh Chaddha and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Source: Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Only a few people know that Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji appeared in his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani not once but twice
Source: Ayan Mukerji Instagram
Ayan Mukerji
The glamorous Aditi Rao Hydari appeared in Fitoor where she played Tabu’s younger version
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari
Veteran actor Amitabh Bacchan appeared in actress Sridevi’s English Vinglish, where he played her co-passenger
Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
