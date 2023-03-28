Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

 Entertainment

MAR 28, 2023

Bollywood celebrity cameos you missed

Ranbir has done multiple cameos throughout his career but his special appearance in Aamir Khan’s PK is considered to be the best

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Like husband like wife, Alia Bhatt appeared as the young DJ in the Break Up Song

Alia Bhatt

Hrithik Roshan who was the first choice for the Don franchise appeared in a cameo role in Don 2

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra had the most adorable cameo with his wife in the starting credits of the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Here seen with film producer Yash Johar

Source: Karan Johar Instagram

Yash Chopra

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

She looked ethereal in Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala where she played a cameo as a yesteryear actress

Best known for his work in movies like The Lunchbox and Manto, Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared in a small cameo as a pocket thief in Munnabhai M.B.B.S 

Source: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

He holds the record for the most number of cameos done by a Bollywood actor. His most recent cameos were in Laal Singh Chaddha and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Source: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Only a few people know that Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji appeared in his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani not once but twice

Source: Ayan Mukerji Instagram

Ayan Mukerji

The glamorous Aditi Rao Hydari appeared in Fitoor where she played Tabu’s younger version

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

Veteran actor Amitabh Bacchan appeared in actress Sridevi’s English Vinglish, where he played her co-passenger

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

