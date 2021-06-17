Bollywood celebs'

expensive divorces

June 17, 2021

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur tied the knot in 2003 and in 2014 the two decided to get divorced

As for alimony, Sunjay Kapur had to transfer his house in Khar to Karisma Kapoor’s name and purchase bonds worth Rs 14 crores for their children that will have monthly interest of around Rs 10 lakhs

Rhea Pillai and Sanjay Dutt

Rhea Pillai and Sanjay Dutt tied the knot in 1998 and then decided to get divorced in 2008

As for alimony, Sanjay Dutt transferred an apartment worth Rs 8 crores to Rhea Pillai’s name and also gave her a car

Ramlath and Prabhudeva tied the knot at a very young age and decided to get divorced in 2010

Ramlath and Prabhudeva

As for alimony, Prabhudeva had to transfer three of his properties to Ramlath’s name, give her two cars and Rs 10 lakhs

adhuna Bhabani and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot in 2000 and after over a decade, the couple decided to get divorced in 2015

adhuna Bhabani and Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar had to transfer his bungalow’s ownership to adhuna Bhabani’s name and also give her a huge amount of money

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 1991 and after being married for over a decade, they decided to get divorced in 2004

As for alimony, Saif Ali Khan had to pay Rs 5 crores to Amrita Singh and Rs 1 lakh per month, until both their children became adults (18 years old)

For more updates on Bollywood celebrity couples, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here