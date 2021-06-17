Bollywood celebs'
expensive divorces June 17, 2021
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur tied the knot in 2003 and in 2014 the two decided to get divorced
As for alimony, Sunjay Kapur had to transfer his house in Khar to Karisma Kapoor’s name and purchase bonds worth Rs 14 crores for their children that will have monthly interest of around Rs 10 lakhs
Rhea Pillai and Sanjay Dutt
Rhea Pillai and Sanjay Dutt tied the knot in 1998 and then decided to get divorced in 2008
As for alimony, Sanjay Dutt transferred an apartment worth Rs 8 crores to Rhea Pillai’s name and also gave her a car
Ramlath and Prabhudeva tied the knot at a very young age and decided to get divorced in 2010
Ramlath and Prabhudeva
As for alimony, Prabhudeva had to transfer three of his properties to Ramlath’s name, give her two cars and Rs 10 lakhs
adhuna Bhabani and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot in 2000 and after over a decade, the couple decided to get divorced in 2015
adhuna Bhabani and Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar had to transfer his bungalow’s ownership to adhuna Bhabani’s name and also give her a huge amount of money
Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan
Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 1991 and after being married for over a decade, they decided to get divorced in 2004
As for alimony, Saif Ali Khan had to pay Rs 5 crores to Amrita Singh and Rs 1 lakh per month, until both their children became adults (18 years old)
