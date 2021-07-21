Shah Rukh Khan bought his beautiful bungalow, Mannat in 2001 at a whopping price of Rs 13.32 crores
The heritage house is a very high, sea facing house located at Bandstand that has now become a tourist spot and is worth over Rs 200 crores in today’s time
Amitabh Bachchan
For over decades, Amitabh Bachchan has been greeting his fans from all over the world from his very popular house, Jalsa that cost between Rs 100 crores to Rs 120 crores
Despite having four more properties, Big B prefers to stay in Jalsa that was gifted to him by the Bollywood director, Ramesh Sippy for his great on-screen performance in the movie, Satte Pe Satta
Global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas owns a huge mansion worth $20 million in encino, a very expensive area of the San Fernando valley in Los Angeles
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The house contains a two-lane bowling alley, a mirror-walled gymnasium, a wet bar, a movie theatre with a screen of IMAX proportions and an indoor basketball court, along with a lounge and game room underground having a pool table
Hrithik Roshan lives in a huge bungalow, Paras, in Juhu that is worth over Rs 50 crores and the house has been specifically designed by architect Ashiesh Shah with a lot of customized inputs by Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
The unique thing in the actor’s house is a vending machine that dispenses chocolates for Hrithik Roshan’s sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan
The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar owns a duplex home in Prime Beach, Juhu that is worth over Rs 80 crores
Akshay Kumar
The lavish house has a gorgeous pond in the living room and has been decorated by his wife, twinkle khanna
For more updates on Bollywood celebrity’s luxurious homes, follow PINKVILLA