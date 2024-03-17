Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
March 17, 2024
Bollywood celebs and their furry friends
Rashmika’s adorable pet, Aura is often seen snuggling with her
#1
Image source- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
Disha often shares snaps of her dog with heartwarming captions
Image source- Disha Patani’s Instagram
#2
Disha is also very fond of her cute pet cat, cute furball named Jasmine
Image source- Disha Patani’s Instagram
#3
Ananya owns 2 adorable dogs, Fudge and Astro and often shares heartfelt posts of them on the Gram
#4
Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt and her pet cat, Edward’s bond is adored by her fans
#5
Image source- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra is a certified animal lover, and his love for his dog Oscar was unparalleled. Unfortunately, Oscar passed away in 2022
#6
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Varun often posts his beagle, Joey, on the gram with goofy captions
#7
Image source- Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Athiya Shetty has a couple of dogs, and she often shares their snaps with her fans
#8
Image source- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Kriti owns 2 adorable furballs, Disco and Phoebe and often shares pictures of her cuddling and playing with them
#9
Image source- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
#10
Image source- Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda and Drogo, her pet dog are the cutest!
Drogo also has a separate Instagram account
