Aditi Singh

Entertainment

March 17, 2024

Bollywood celebs and their furry friends

Rashmika’s adorable pet, Aura is often seen snuggling with her

#1

Image source- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Disha often shares snaps of her dog with heartwarming captions 

Image source- Disha Patani’s Instagram

#2

Disha is also very fond of her cute pet cat, cute furball named Jasmine 

Image source- Disha Patani’s Instagram

#3

Ananya owns 2 adorable dogs, Fudge and Astro and often shares heartfelt posts of them on the Gram

#4

Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt and her pet cat, Edward’s bond is adored by her fans 

#5

Image source- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra is a certified animal lover, and his love for his dog Oscar was unparalleled. Unfortunately, Oscar passed away in 2022

#6

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Varun often posts his beagle, Joey,  on the gram with goofy captions

#7

Image source- Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Athiya Shetty has a couple of dogs, and she often shares their snaps with her fans

#8

Image source- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Kriti owns 2 adorable furballs, Disco and Phoebe and often shares pictures of her cuddling and playing with them

#9

Image source- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

#10

Image source- Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda and Drogo, her pet dog are the cutest!
Drogo also has a separate Instagram account

